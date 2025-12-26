How Does Android's New AirDrop-Style Feature Actually Work?

In late November 2025, Google announced it had made AirDrop compatible with Android, allowing iPhone and Mac users to share files wirelessly with Android phones. Apple was not involved in the development of this feature, which first rolled out on the Pixel 10 series of smartphones. In its announcement, Google claimed that it plans to expand the functionality to more devices.

The reactions were layered. First came the surprise — Apple is incredibly protective of its so-called walled garden ecosystem, since someone who buys an iPhone might end up buying a MacBook down the line to take advantage of AirDrop. In that context, adding AirDrop compatibility to Android is an extremely bold move. Even Google's accompanying security blog post opened with a not-so-subtle jab in Cupertino's direction, declaring, "Technology should bring people closer together, not create walls." But people were also thrilled. Both iOS and Android users know how annoying it is to share files with a friend who doesn't share your digital ecosystem, so it's a win-win for users.

But after processing the news, people wanted to know how Google had managed to crack the AirDrop protocol. Since its engineers had gone behind Apple's back, how could they be sure Android was implementing AirDrop safely? And are there any limitations, or are Android users really getting full-fat AirDrop? The simple answer is that new European antitrust regulations allowed Google to bypass AirDrop's device restrictions, which exclude non-Apple devices from the modified version of Wi-Fi that Apple uses.