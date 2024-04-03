6 Of Android's Most Useful New Features (2024)

Google isn't afraid to put out updates for its latest Android models. With Android 14 released in late 2023 and Android 15 expected to arrive sometime later this year, there are plentiful new features to occupy Android fans. With AI features making their way onto Android phones, Google has been experimenting with ways to help you be more productive. The tech giant has also been working on updates separate from artificial intelligence, such as accessibility improvements and enhanced security features.

While Pixel users can enjoy quarterly Feature Drops, several new features are still being developed across all phones for Android users to feast on. Many features were announced at CES 2024 showcasing better connectivity between Android devices. Other features are improvements to Google's CES 2023 announcements, including the company's Fast Pair capabilities and casting media options from your Android phone. Sit tight as we explore six of Android's newest features that will help you get more done.