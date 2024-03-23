5 Accessibility Features For Android Worth Knowing About In 2024

In an effort to be inclusive and make it easier for people with disabilities to use Android phones, Google has introduced a slew of accessibility features to the OS. There's the classic TalkBack, which is essentially a screen reader that dictates the texts found on screen. You also have the magnification for zooming in on certain parts of the display, as well as the font and display size adjustments for enlarging or shrinking your text and app icons.

However, these aren't the only accessibility features you can find in Android devices nowadays. Android has changed over the years, especially on the accessibility front, and now includes a wide range of functionalities that make navigating and controlling your mobile phone more convenient than ever. If you haven't opened your Accessibility Suite in a while, we'll introduce you to five Android accessibility features you should know about to make the most out of your phone.