5 Signs An Android App Might Be Fake

When an Android developer publishes an app on the Google Play Store, it has to pass a series of automated tests that check the app for policy violations, copyright infringement, and malware (per Google). If the automated systems flag the app, it's manually tested by human reviewers before it's approved. Most often, developers can get their app submissions up on the Play Store within hours.

That being said, the Google Play Store has millions of apps and counting, which means fake, shady apps can slip through the cracks unnoticed. Sometimes, they can even make their way to the top charts because Google's algorithm can be manipulated (per TechCrunch).

Fake apps often scam users with a subscription-based service that doesn't work as promised, or is otherwise misleading. Then there are malware apps that intrusively mine devices for sensitive personal data without user consent. Some developers steal open-source code or make low-quality clones of popular apps and games (like Fort Battle Fire Shooter: Nite and more), but all these apps do is endlessly spam you with ads. We'll explore a few tell-tale signs that an Android app is fake, and advise how is best to avoid them.