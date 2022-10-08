The Best Smartphones Of 2022 Ranked

The worldwide smartphone market slowed down slightly in 2022, but that didn't stop some manufacturers from making a few fantastic flagship devices for those consumers looking for an upgrade. This year, most major manufacturers decided to polish the rough edges of last year's devices instead of making big waves.

That also partially caused the slowdown, as this year's new device reveals weren't nearly as surprising or dazzling as they have been in years past. Devices like the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra didn't appear to have changed drastically from their predecessors, focusing instead on bringing just a few key feature upgrades while maintaining familiar industrial designs.

Prices haven't changed much from last year either, with flagships regularly costing $1,000 or more. That's a large amount of cash, but manufacturers have focused on features like extended battery life and better cameras to make sure consumers feel that they've gotten what they've paid for.

The interesting thing this year is that ultra-premium, flagship-level devices are on the rise. Take China, where smartphones costing $400 or more at wholesale prices were up by 33% in Q2 of 2022. Foldable devices are now mainstream, with only a few significant manufacturers yet to join the fray. The notable standouts are Google's Pixel range and Apple's iPhone range, both of which are rumored to have foldables in development.