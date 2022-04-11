Vivo X Fold Arrives To Take On The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

You know foldable phones are the real deal when a company other than Samsung is trying to make it big in the still-niche market. Although not really that small anymore, brands like Oppo and Vivo aren't huge compared to the world's biggest smartphone makers, which means they might not have as many resources to spend on extremely novel and expensive endeavors.

In fact, neither Oppo nor Vivo may have much wiggle room for mistakes that could cost the companies millions. Despite these odds against them, the Chinese companies are boldly trying to beat Samsung at its own game, either with better designs or better prices. The Vivo X Fold is the latest example of that, as it tries to take the crown away from Samsung — though, oddly enough, by doing so in a way that will still clearly remind consumers of the esteemed Galaxy Z Fold 3 titleholder.