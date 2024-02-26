Android Auto's AI-Based Message Summaries Are Now Live: Here's How To Enable It
Google is proactively adding AI left, right, and center in Android. Earlier this month, Google Assistant received an AI makeover when Google started replacing it with a chatbot based on its Gemini LLM (large language model) — even with explicit permissions from users. Now, Google's Android Auto is getting AI that will summarize incoming messages, whether it's a long message or a bustling group chat.
Android Auto's AI message summarization was first previewed at the Galaxy S24 series launch in January 2024 and is now available as part of Android's February feature drop released earlier today. Google confirms it will condense the information from your messages longer than 40 words to make it minimally distracting.
Google illustrates with a GIF showing that Android Auto will now give you the option to read a message out loud. You can either tap the button on the screen or ask Google Assistant to read the message. Once read, you can respond to the message by using the Assistant or tapping one of the suggested contextually-generated responses, including sharing your ETA.
Enable AI summaries in Android Auto
While the details in the latest blog are limited, Google put up another support document detailing how the feature works and how you can enable it. The first time you receive a message longer than 40 words following the update, Google Assistant on Android Auto will nudge you for your permission to shorten the message. You simply need to say "Yes," and AI-generated summaries will be activated for future messages. Say "No" if you do not wish to receive shorter versions of your messages. If you miss the prompt, you can also manually enable it by heading to Settings on Android Auto. In Settings, tap "Notifications" and enable "Message Summary."
Google notes the summaries may be inaccurate since they are generated by an AI (presumably Gemini). It adds that summarized messages are not stored or used to train an LLM.
More importantly, message summaries will be limited to specific devices and regions — but Google does not specify which ones. While the list of supported devices is unclear, the Pixel 8 and the Galaxy S24 series will understandably be the earliest to gain this feature. The list may further include Android devices with flagship-grade chips capable of processing on-device AI functions. Lastly, the feature will be limited to single conversations instead of summarizing all messages from different ones.