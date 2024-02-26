Android Auto's AI-Based Message Summaries Are Now Live: Here's How To Enable It

Google is proactively adding AI left, right, and center in Android. Earlier this month, Google Assistant received an AI makeover when Google started replacing it with a chatbot based on its Gemini LLM (large language model) — even with explicit permissions from users. Now, Google's Android Auto is getting AI that will summarize incoming messages, whether it's a long message or a bustling group chat.

Android Auto's AI message summarization was first previewed at the Galaxy S24 series launch in January 2024 and is now available as part of Android's February feature drop released earlier today. Google confirms it will condense the information from your messages longer than 40 words to make it minimally distracting.

Google illustrates with a GIF showing that Android Auto will now give you the option to read a message out loud. You can either tap the button on the screen or ask Google Assistant to read the message. Once read, you can respond to the message by using the Assistant or tapping one of the suggested contextually-generated responses, including sharing your ETA.