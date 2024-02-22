Samsung Just Removed The Biggest Reason To Buy A Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung has announced that it is expanding the availability of Galaxy AI. Samsung's AI technology will ship with the One UI 6.1 update in late March for Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5 smartphones, in addition to Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 tablets. Galaxy AI was previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24 line of smartphones. This means there is now one less reason to upgrade. That said, we didn't find the technology impressive enough to be the sole reason for going for an S24 Ultra in the first place.
TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, stated this expansion is just the start. They announced that the company aims to bring the technology to over 100 million Galaxy users before the year ends. The President/Head explained that one of the company's goals is to make AI more accessible. But that does not mean that the company is halting Galaxy AI development. According to Roh, Samsung will continue to innovate in the mobile AI space.
Notable Galaxy AI features
Those who don't own a Galaxy S24 device may be unfamiliar with what Galaxy AI has to offer. Generative Edit is among the list of Galaxy AI tools catered to creatives. This tool allows users to edit images within the Gallery app. Generative Edit can be used to fill in the blank areas of an image to match the source. Some more creative features available with Galaxy AI include AI-generated wallpapers and the ability to add additional frames to videos to produce a slow-motion effect.
Productivity can also be enhanced with the power of Galaxy AI. One of the notable AI-powered productivity features is Circle to Search. With this tool, users can outline an object on the screen with their fingers, and Galaxy AI will automatically conduct a web search to identify the item. This can be useful if you see a product in an image you want to know more about. Another productivity feature is Note Assist, which can compile, summarize, and translate your text.
Chat Assist and Live Translate are two more Galaxy AI tools that will soon make their way to more devices. Chat Assist translates your text into another language in the messaging app. It also does the same for incoming texts. Live Translate is for audio communication, translating two-way real-time phone calls using AI.