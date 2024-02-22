Samsung Just Removed The Biggest Reason To Buy A Galaxy S24 Ultra

Those who don't own a Galaxy S24 device may be unfamiliar with what Galaxy AI has to offer. Generative Edit is among the list of Galaxy AI tools catered to creatives. This tool allows users to edit images within the Gallery app. Generative Edit can be used to fill in the blank areas of an image to match the source. Some more creative features available with Galaxy AI include AI-generated wallpapers and the ability to add additional frames to videos to produce a slow-motion effect.

Productivity can also be enhanced with the power of Galaxy AI. One of the notable AI-powered productivity features is Circle to Search. With this tool, users can outline an object on the screen with their fingers, and Galaxy AI will automatically conduct a web search to identify the item. This can be useful if you see a product in an image you want to know more about. Another productivity feature is Note Assist, which can compile, summarize, and translate your text.

Chat Assist and Live Translate are two more Galaxy AI tools that will soon make their way to more devices. Chat Assist translates your text into another language in the messaging app. It also does the same for incoming texts. Live Translate is for audio communication, translating two-way real-time phone calls using AI.