Android Auto Is Getting Help From AI To Keep You Safely In Touch With Your Contacts While Driving

Everywhere you look, the tech industry seems to find new and creative ways to integrate AI into our everyday lives. Now, it appears that Android is attempting to use artificial intelligence to allow drivers to interface with their smart devices more safely.

Google Cloud and Samsung have recently partnered to bring AI-controlled software to Galaxy S24 series devices. This partnership will allow those who own one of these devices to use Google's Gemini artificial intelligence software in conjunction with several apps and services Samsung has created. According to a press release from Android, "With Gemini Pro, our best model for scaling across a wide range of tasks, you can interact with familiar Samsung apps in more helpful ways than ever before."

One area of particular interest is how these new smart interfacing techniques will affect Android Auto. This operating interface allows users to control the smart capabilities of their Android phones and tablets through the dash display in their cars. Android Auto has already improved driver safety by making it easier to field calls, control music, and monitor GPS with a touch or a glance. Still, safety can always be improved, and the less time drivers spend looking at a screen, the more time they'll hopefully be able to spend keeping their eyes on the road.