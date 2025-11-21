Google's AirDrop Move Has Android Users Cheering, But Don't Get Too Comfortable

If you thought the mobile space had no room for surprises anymore, we have news for you. Yesterday, Google announced that it had developed a solution that allows the Pixel 10, both Pixel 10 Pro devices, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to communicate and share files with Airdrop on Apple devices. That includes iPhones, iPads, and macOS computers. This is a long-requested feature, and it was met with calls for celebration — and skepticism — by the online community.

Long-time tech YouTuber Andru Edwards said on Threads, "This is huge!" while fellow creator, Michael Fisher, called the move "massive." Other users were quick to join in the praise. One user called it a huge win for Android, adding that Airdrop is a top feature that keeps people on iPhones. Another user indicated that the file transfer is quick and easy and feels like native Airdrop.

Others were quick to point out that this was not done in collaboration with Apple so it's possible Apple may respond by breaking it in some way. To quote YouTuber David Cogen, "It'll be gone in two days," and he's not entirely wrong.