Google Pixel 10: 5 Things To Know Before Upgrading

Google has stuck with last year's design for the Pixel 10 — after all, why fix what isn't broken. The only big visible difference between the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 10 is the triple-rear camera on the latter. Despite not being a Pro model, the Pixel 10 doesn't compromise on materials, with a great build quality that feels premium right from the moment you pick it up. The best thing is that it is compact and ergonomically designed — no sharp edges will make a dent in your palm, and it's easy to handle with one hand. According to Google, the Pixel 10 is twice as durable as the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Super Actua 120Hz refresh rate display. It is vibrant, sharp, and produces punchy colors. The brightness was increased to 3,000 nits from the 2,700 nits of the previous model. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, considered by some experts to be one of the most resistant choices on the market right now.

Another important addition is support for Qi2 wireless charging, which Google calls "Pixelsnap." As you'd expect, the fingerprint scanner works very well, but it can't be used when the screen is turned off. Overall, in terms of design, the Pixel 10 should rank among the top three easy-to-handle phones in the market.