Here's Where AMD Processors And Graphics Cards Are Made

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is one of the most recognizable names for graphics cards, along with Asus, NVIDIA, and MSI. However, gamers also know the brand for its central processing units (CPU), which gives them an alternative to the company's longtime competitor, Intel. While AMD has its headquarters in Santa Clara, California, the company doesn't manufacture any chips there.

Like many brands that supply computer components, AMD outsources manufacturing responsibilities overseas. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) makes all of AMD's most advanced chips in, you guessed it, Taiwan. While not a household name, the company is one of the world's top ten most valuable companies, manufacturing components for the advanced F-35 and NASA's Perseverance Rover mission to Mars.

AMD isn't the only brand TSMC provides manufacturing services for. The chips inside every iPhone also come from TSMC. If major brands don't use TSMC, there's a good chance they use another manufacturing company in Asia. In 2020, 79% of chip production around the world took place in Asia.