How Reliable Is The Lucid Air? Here's What Owners Say

The Lucid Air is a car of extremes. It's arguably one of the most aesthetically pleasing cars to come out this decade, certainly among electric vehicles. It boasts the greatest range out of any EV, with the Grand Touring going an incredible 1,205 km, or 749 miles, on one charge for the Guinness World Record. The "entry" level starts at around $70,000, with the Sapphire Edition scaling up to an eye-watering $249,000 MSRP. This is a top-shelf, understated luxury machine, built for range, smoothness, and an impressive image — basically a Tesla Model S Plaid in a superb-looking designer business suit. It's also one of the least reliable vehicles ever put to market, according to some owners and experts.

To put it into perspective, Consumer Reports rated the Lucid Air a score of 7 out of 100 on the reliability scale, with multiple service visits within the first few years of ownership. Of course, that comes with certain caveats, first and foremost being the sheer level of innovation and detail present in the mechanical aspects of this car, particularly in its running gear. This provides the Lucid Air with a superb level of comfort and performance, but sources like Edmunds say that it comes at the cost of fit and finish — missing the forest for the trees, basically.

All that said, yes, this is genuinely one of the finest super luxury sedans in recent years, but it's no consolation to the owner sitting on the side of the road (in supreme levels of comfort, at least). Is it really as bad as reviewers like Consumer Reports claim, though?