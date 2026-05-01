This 2,200 HP Ford Just Became The Quickest EV In The World
The Ford Racing Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 is now the quickest electric vehicle on the planet, after a weekend at the NHRA's drag strip in Charlotte. This souped-up Mustang ran the quarter mile in 6.76 seconds and crossed the line at 222 mph.
The Cobra Jet 2200 is not a production car, not even a little bit, and it's only vaguely a Mustang, at that, even though it shares its namesake's overall muscle car aesthetic. Either way, it's a purpose-built drag racing machine that's the third iteration of Ford's electric Cobra Jet drag cars, following the Cobra Jet 1400 and Super Cobra Jet 1800.
Underneath the shell are two electric motors that output a total of 2,200 hp, outclassing other high-speed electric monsters like the Rimac Nevera R by a pretty considerable margin (although the Rimac has hit a higher 268 mph top speed). Ford didn't reveal the Cobra Jet 2200's battery capacity, but it probably can't go too far at 222 miles per hour.
High-tech and high-voltage
The Cobra Jet 2200's transmission setup is a feat of engineering as well. Most electric cars don't really have a conventional transmission; the Ford has a five-speed 'box to offer the driver more control over its massive 1,340 lb-ft of torque. As cool as rolling burnouts are, you want to have some control over the launch if you're aiming to have a competitive car.
Ford engineers also had to consider the driver's safety; after all, when driving at such high speeds, you don't want to take any risks with high-voltage electrical systems. As such, the Cobra Jet 2200 has what Ford calls a pyrofuse. The fuse cuts off the car's high-voltage electrics with a small explosion in the event of a crash, making it safe to race. Ford also notes that safety crews can access the fuse from outside the vehicle if needed.
Ford's car is a record-breaker for sure, although whether it will spark an electric drag-racing revolution is another question entirely. Either way, there are few things cooler than a giant blue Mustang hauling down the drag strip in less time than it takes you to read this sentence.