This 2,200 HP Ford Just Became The Quickest EV In The World

The Ford Racing Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 is now the quickest electric vehicle on the planet, after a weekend at the NHRA's drag strip in Charlotte. This souped-up Mustang ran the quarter mile in 6.76 seconds and crossed the line at 222 mph.

The Cobra Jet 2200 is not a production car, not even a little bit, and it's only vaguely a Mustang, at that, even though it shares its namesake's overall muscle car aesthetic. Either way, it's a purpose-built drag racing machine that's the third iteration of Ford's electric Cobra Jet drag cars, following the Cobra Jet 1400 and Super Cobra Jet 1800.

Underneath the shell are two electric motors that output a total of 2,200 hp, outclassing other high-speed electric monsters like the Rimac Nevera R by a pretty considerable margin (although the Rimac has hit a higher 268 mph top speed). Ford didn't reveal the Cobra Jet 2200's battery capacity, but it probably can't go too far at 222 miles per hour.