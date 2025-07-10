Does Anyone Care That The Rimac Nevera R Just Broke Another EV Speed Record?
Rimac's absolutely bonkers record-breaking electric supercar, the Nevera R, just broke another record. It completed a sprint from a dead stop to 249 mph, slowed down and stopped in a scant 25.79 seconds. That's right, roughly in the amount of time it takes you to read up until this point in the article, the Rimac Nevera R is able to reach 249 mph and then stop. According to a press release from Rimac, the Nevera R is now the fastest accelerating production car in the world.
Breaking it down a bit, the Nevera R completed the 0-60 mph test in 1.66 seconds, which positively liquefies any vehicle this side of professional dragsters and F-16 fighter jets. Additionally, over the course of testing, it reached a speed of a little over 268 mph (268.092 mph to be precise). No one is going to argue that it's quite the feat to do that with any car, much less an EV. Rimac should be proud. However, does anyone care?
The Rimac's audience is vanishingly small
If you are in the market for a multi-million dollar electric supercar that can make a Bugatti Chiron look anxiously in its rearview mirror, then the Rimac news might be the final push you need to drop the price of a Times Square luxury condo on a car. For everyone else who just wants an electric car to save a little bit of money on gas and get to work on time, the Nevera R might not graduate to anything higher than a cool thing to look at while playing "Forza" or "Gran Turismo."
It's not that the Nevera R isn't cool, or an engineering marvel, it's just that the audience is vanishingly small for what those developments actually mean. That, really, can be said about cars like the aforementioned Bugatti. An average Hyundai Ioniq 5 customer or Honda Civic doesn't necessarily want a car that can reach almost 270 mph, they want a car that doesn't take forever to charge or get really bad gas mileage. Still, if you are in the market for a Rimac Nevera R, unequivocally the fastest electric car ever made available to the car buying public, one of the 40 that will ever be made could be yours for a cool $2,688,320.50. Good for you.