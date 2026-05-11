Tesla Cybertruck Sales Dropped More Than Any Other EV In 2025 - Here's What They Lost

While it's impossible to know the exact reason the Cybertruck's sales plummeted in 2025, there are many factors that likely led to the decline. The first is the United States' disinterest in electric vehicles. New EV sales dropped 27% between the start of 2025 and 2026. However, some electric pickups still saw success, like the Chevrolet Silverado EV seeing increased sales from 2024 to 2025.

It should be noted that the Cybertruck sold nearly 39,000 units in 2024, which is very high compared to other electric trucks in the United States. The Cybertruck's polarizing design and Elon Musk's outlandish claims piqued the interest of Tesla fans. However, it wasn't able to maintain that hype after drivers continued to notice design flaws and build issues. The Cybertruck's bad reputation tanked further after Musk started working with the Trump Administration, causing the truck to become a symbol of the far right and turning off liberal buyers who would usually be pro-EV. To make matters even worse, a study came out that said Tesla owners are the worst drivers in America.

As hate against the Cybertruck heated up, Tesla drivers reported being harassed and having their Cybertrucks vandalized. Buying a Cybertruck was becoming a liability and car insurance rates skyrocketed at some companies. You can't point to an exact reason as to why Cybertrucks saw such a rapid decline in sales, but these are likely some of the issues the vehicle faced in America.