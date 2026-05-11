Tesla Cybertruck Sales Dropped More Than Any Other EV In 2025 - Here's What They Lost
Electric vehicles had a rough 2025 in the United States, largely due to the current administration's decision to cut the federal tax credit on new EV purchases. With the average price of new vehicles rising, it's tough for families to justify an EV, especially without getting that $7,500 back. However, some electric vehicles fared worse than others — and the Tesla Cybertruck fared the worst.
The Cybertruck saw the largest drop in sales out of every EV in the United States in 2025, going from nearly 39,000 sales in 2024 to about 20,200 in 2025. And the sales numbers could be even lower — a Bloomberg report claims that Elon Musk's own companies — including SpaceX and xAI — accounted for 1,279 of the 7,071 Cybertrucks purchased in the last quarter of 2025. While Tesla does not reveal sales of individual models, all of this third-party information shows a jarring drop in popularity for the already controversial Cybertruck.
Strikes against the Cybertruck were adding up in 2025
While it's impossible to know the exact reason the Cybertruck's sales plummeted in 2025, there are many factors that likely led to the decline. The first is the United States' disinterest in electric vehicles. New EV sales dropped 27% between the start of 2025 and 2026. However, some electric pickups still saw success, like the Chevrolet Silverado EV seeing increased sales from 2024 to 2025.
It should be noted that the Cybertruck sold nearly 39,000 units in 2024, which is very high compared to other electric trucks in the United States. The Cybertruck's polarizing design and Elon Musk's outlandish claims piqued the interest of Tesla fans. However, it wasn't able to maintain that hype after drivers continued to notice design flaws and build issues. The Cybertruck's bad reputation tanked further after Musk started working with the Trump Administration, causing the truck to become a symbol of the far right and turning off liberal buyers who would usually be pro-EV. To make matters even worse, a study came out that said Tesla owners are the worst drivers in America.
As hate against the Cybertruck heated up, Tesla drivers reported being harassed and having their Cybertrucks vandalized. Buying a Cybertruck was becoming a liability and car insurance rates skyrocketed at some companies. You can't point to an exact reason as to why Cybertrucks saw such a rapid decline in sales, but these are likely some of the issues the vehicle faced in America.