How Much Does It Cost To Insure A Cybertruck? Here's What Owners Say They're Paying

The Tesla Cybertruck has continued to be controversial in the car community due to its jarring appearance, numerous recalls, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's stint in politics. While the Cybertruck has not lived up to some people's expectations — no, it's not fully bulletproof – that hasn't stopped it from developing a passionate following. However, with rumors of some car insurance brands dropping Cybertruck owners and rates going up due to safety and vandalism concerns, EV enthusiasts are worried about the cost of owning the vehicle. According to Cybertruck owners on Reddit, however, the insurance is actually quite manageable — even compared to other Tesla models.

As concerns have grown, Cybertruck owners have started discussing their insurance rates online. The general consensus has been that it costs about $150 to $200 per month over the last two years. In 2023, an owner from Las Vegas, Nevada, revealed that the all-wheel-drive model was costing them $120 per month with Mercury Insurance, only a few dollars more than their Jeep Cherokee. That same year, an owner in New York claimed that Geico quoted them at $1,200 for six months, or $200 a month. In early 2025, a Cybertruck driver with Costco insurance shared that they were looking at $1,435 every six months, or $239 per month. Around the same time, a Texan reported $220 a month for full coverage.