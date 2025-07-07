How Much Does It Cost To Insure A Cybertruck? Here's What Owners Say They're Paying
The Tesla Cybertruck has continued to be controversial in the car community due to its jarring appearance, numerous recalls, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's stint in politics. While the Cybertruck has not lived up to some people's expectations — no, it's not fully bulletproof – that hasn't stopped it from developing a passionate following. However, with rumors of some car insurance brands dropping Cybertruck owners and rates going up due to safety and vandalism concerns, EV enthusiasts are worried about the cost of owning the vehicle. According to Cybertruck owners on Reddit, however, the insurance is actually quite manageable — even compared to other Tesla models.
As concerns have grown, Cybertruck owners have started discussing their insurance rates online. The general consensus has been that it costs about $150 to $200 per month over the last two years. In 2023, an owner from Las Vegas, Nevada, revealed that the all-wheel-drive model was costing them $120 per month with Mercury Insurance, only a few dollars more than their Jeep Cherokee. That same year, an owner in New York claimed that Geico quoted them at $1,200 for six months, or $200 a month. In early 2025, a Cybertruck driver with Costco insurance shared that they were looking at $1,435 every six months, or $239 per month. Around the same time, a Texan reported $220 a month for full coverage.
What are some factors that impact insurance rates?
As you can imagine, there are a lot of variables that come into play when insuring a vehicle, including the Cybertruck. Rates vary between each car insurance company, and each insurance agency has a wide range of factors that go into getting a personalized quote. First, insurance companies take your age and gender into consideration — older drivers tend to get lower rates, as do women, due to these demographics having fewer accidents. Then, they'll consider your location. Some areas have a higher rate of theft and accidents, especially if you park your car on the street rather than in a private garage. For example, California is known for having notoriously high insurance rates compared to other states.
Your driving record is another major factor — the better your record, the lower your premium. You will also have a lower rate if you drive your car less often. The better your credit, the better as well, since lower credit scores are often associated with filing more claims. It's also important to remember that car insurance companies often have deals when you bundle multiple forms of insurance together, if you're a long-time loyal customer, and if you are a student or in the military. You'll need to check each car insurance company to see which offers the best discounts for your specific situation.
What makes Cybertrucks pricier to insure
The specific car you drive can also impact the insurance rates. According to Progressive, cars with lower safety ratings, high repair costs, and more insurance claims will be more expensive to insure. While the Cybertruck is cheaper to insure than other Tesla models, it's definitely not the most cost-effective vehicle to insure – the cheapest are largely reliable SUVs. One of the issues is the Cybertruck's safety rating. The shape and material of the Cybertruck have left a lot of experts concerned, especially the peculiar truck's limited "crumple zones," meaning less shock could be absorbed during a crash.
There is also concern about the safety of those in the other car in an accident. The Cybertruck's reliability has also been an issue, with many noting the ongoing recalls and other issues with the vehicle's quality. Another factor is the Cybertruck's speed. The tri-motor trim, known as The Beast, reaches 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 131 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model hits 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds. Sports cars and other fast luxury vehicles have higher insurance rates due to the higher risk that comes with those speeds.