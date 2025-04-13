Why Car Insurance In California Isn't Cheap (And Why It's So Hard For Drivers To Get It)

Driving can be fun and convenient, but its downsides can't be ignored. There's inherent danger to getting behind the wheel and loads of paperwork when buying a car, and insurance is a whole other can of worms. You need to determine what kind of coverage you need, what features warrant higher or lower rates, and which company to go with. Auto insurance companies can use your data in the worst ways, so there's that to be mindful of, too. And on top of it all is the cost, which can get quite high — especially if you're a California resident. The state's high rates are due to a multitude of factors out of drivers' control.

Lots of things affect insurance rates — the car's color not being one of them, for those curious. The vehicle, level of coverage, and driving history are some of the biggest, and inflation hasn't helped in recent times, either. But in California, other state-specific elements contribute to it being costly. Aspects of California life lead insurance companies to offer higher rates than they would for drivers in other states. Its high population density is seen as a bigger risk, the state contains more uninsured drivers than most, and automotive repairs and life in general cost considerably more in California than other states.

But cost is just one of the major headaches involving California auto insurance. If you apply for it there, you could be waiting awhile, if you're fortunate enough to not be rejected outright.

