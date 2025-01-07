Does Car Color Really Affect Insurance Rates?

As any former or current car owner would know, there's more to owning a car than buying it, getting the keys, and driving off. Not only are there copious routine maintenance and occasional major repair costs to account for, but there are preventative measures one has to take as well. After all, on the road, pretty much anything can happen, so it's important to have your vehicle insured should things go awry. Sadly, insurance typically isn't cheap and can become even more expensive based on factors the best and worst of the major insurance companies may consider important.

There are a few things that can influence insurance rates for a particular vehicle. Safety features included or excluded, the car's age, and the annual mileage driven can lead to higher rates. A common misconception among drivers is that the color of one's vehicle has a direct impact on insurance rates. In reality, there's no direct correlation between specific colors and higher or lower monthly premiums. Still, that's not to say that paint alone can't cause your rate to go up in a different way.

A stock car paint job doesn't factor into insurance rates. However, once we step into the world of custom paint jobs, we see a jump in insurance costs, and here's why.