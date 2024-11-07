Does It Cost More To Insure A Classic Car? Here's What You Need To Know

I don't like newer cars one bit. I would much rather drive an inefficient, primitive steel behemoth from the 1970s that one of today's plastic computers, all of which look the same to me. In my three and a half decades of driving, I have owned a half-dozen Jeeps from the 1970s and 1980s, including a few CJ5 and CJ7s, two International Scouts, a 1964 Plymouth Valiant, and two E36-series BMW 3-series convertibles. Owning classic cars has been a steady drain on my wallet in terms of upkeep, restoration costs, and gas. Classic cars can be remarkably cheap to insure, fortunately, although there are some things to keep in mind when shopping for a classic car policy.

Some classic insurers require your car to be kept in a garage, and others will limit your mileage or charge more to keep it in an urban location. Despite these caveats, classic car insurance can be a bargain compared to regular insurance. My last classic was a 1978 Jeep CJ7, which sat next to a 1992 Honda Accord in my Portland, Oregon driveway. I paid about $80 a month for liability-only insurance on the Accord, and between $200 and $250 a year for full coverage on the CJ7.

[Featured image by That Hartford Guy via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 2.0]