5 Things To Consider When Purchasing Classic Car Insurance

You just got the classic car of your dreams — whether it's a vintage muscle car, a classic European roadster, or even something that just oozes charm like the VW Bug, it's going to have a common requirement: insurance.

While you can get a regular policy for your classic, it may not be the best option. First, there can be a price difference between classic and standard insurance. Depending on how you intend to use the car, you may cost yourself a chunk of cash. That's money you could instead blow on obscure original parts, fuel additives, or repairs you'll be doing every time that piece of history you're driving decides to break down.

Then there are coverage specifics to consider because the policies have different stipulations and payouts. A standard policy may not cover your classic the right way, and mayve be useless should the worst happen. It's important to point out that policies, requirements, and various other stipulations will differ from state to state, country to country, and between insurers themselves. This article can be used as a general guide to choosing. As with any other financial decision, you need to check specifics before making decisions. Still, one piece of general advice does apply in most places: shop around as one insurer may have a specific policy feature you need, or offer a substantial saving when compared to your other options. Beyond that, here's a rough look at what you can expect from a classic car insurance policy.