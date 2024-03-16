4 Reasons Why Some Cars Are More Likely To Be Stolen

For the average American, cars represent many things, like freedom, mobility, and the dream. Because of this, it can cause a lot of stress and frustration when it is stolen. Unfortunately, this happens more often than you think. "Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau (via its website).

Additionally, when a vehicle is stolen, claims for the theft and its accompanying damages will depend on your insurance coverage. Unfortunately, the cash value payout may not even be enough to cover the outstanding loan or lease balance. Depending on the vehicle's condition, your insurance company may even place a salvage title on your car, which could affect its resale value. Not to mention, there's a chance that you'll be paying higher insurance premiums in the future after substantial claims.

Typically, when vehicles are stolen, thieves do one of three things: use them, sell them, or take them apart to sell their parts. Here's why and how to know if your car is at higher risk of being stolen than other vehicles.