14 New Cars That Are Cheap To Insure

Running a car comes with plenty of unavoidable costs, although most of those costs can be reduced by picking the right model. Gas bills are perhaps the most obvious example — anyone driving a lumbering V8 SUV or pickup will find themselves spending a lot every year at the pump, while drivers with one of the most fuel-efficient models on the market will pay significantly less. Likewise, insurance can vary significantly by model, with drivers who pick models with the lowest average rates being able to save considerable sums every year.

According to data published by Bankrate, the average annual insurance rate across the whole U.S. market is $2,638. These 14 models all cost notably less than that, with each one under $2,000 on average for a driver with a good record to insure. Insurance rate data for each model is sourced from CarEdge, which calculated the average premiums based on an annual mileage of 13,000 miles for a 40-year-old driver with good credit and a clean driving history.

These figures are only averages, and individual quotes can vary considerably based on several factors. However, based on those averages, these models are among the cheapest new cars on the market to insure.