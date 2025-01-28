14 New Cars That Are Cheap To Insure
Running a car comes with plenty of unavoidable costs, although most of those costs can be reduced by picking the right model. Gas bills are perhaps the most obvious example — anyone driving a lumbering V8 SUV or pickup will find themselves spending a lot every year at the pump, while drivers with one of the most fuel-efficient models on the market will pay significantly less. Likewise, insurance can vary significantly by model, with drivers who pick models with the lowest average rates being able to save considerable sums every year.
According to data published by Bankrate, the average annual insurance rate across the whole U.S. market is $2,638. These 14 models all cost notably less than that, with each one under $2,000 on average for a driver with a good record to insure. Insurance rate data for each model is sourced from CarEdge, which calculated the average premiums based on an annual mileage of 13,000 miles for a 40-year-old driver with good credit and a clean driving history.
These figures are only averages, and individual quotes can vary considerably based on several factors. However, based on those averages, these models are among the cheapest new cars on the market to insure.
Mazda 3 - $1,939
Both affordable to buy and to insure, the Mazda 3 is potentially a smart choice for drivers who don't need the family-hauling spaciousness of the brand's larger models. According to data from CarEdge, its average annual premium is $1,939. It's not the only Mazda small car that is cheap to insure, either, with the CX-30 and CX-5 offering similarly low premiums. Per CarEdge, Mazda is the cheapest brand to insure, with an average policy cost of $1,979.
The Mazda 3 is particularly notable among the brand's lineup thanks to its impressively well-built interior and sporty handling, a combination that isn't often found on cars this affordable. For 2025, the base-spec version starts at $24,950 excluding fees, and sports a 2.5-liter engine delivering 191 horsepower. A range of trims are available, adding extra features and upscale upholstery, culminating in the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus trim, which starts from $36,950, excluding fees. For their money, buyers also get a more powerful version of the 2.5-liter powerplant with 250 horsepower on tap.
Chrysler Voyager - $1,889
The Chrysler Voyager returned to dealerships for the 2025 model year after a few years of being produced only as a fleet vehicle. It serves as a cheaper, more basic alternative to the popular Pacifica, and features a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine making 287 horsepower. It's designed for drivers who need maximum cargo space but don't want to pay extra for premium tech and convenience features they won't use, but it's far from bare-bones.
A standard 10.1-inch touchscreen features niceties like built-in Amazon Alexa, while driver assists like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring aim to make everyday journeys that bit easier. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also included across all trims. Its focus on value for money is reflected in its average insurance rate too with CarEdge calculating an average annual premium of $1,889. The Pacifica is only marginally more expensive to insure, with an estimated average of $1,951.
Chevrolet Trax - $1,933
While the brand overall is far from the cheapest to insure, Chevrolet's smallest SUV, the Trax, still offers affordable premiums. CarEdge data puts the price of an average annual policy at $1,933, making it the cheapest current Chevrolet model to insure. The electric Spark is cheaper still, at $1,872, but it's no longer available new, having been discontinued in 2022.
The Trax does an impressive job of hiding its budget price, at least from the outside. Its looks blend in with the brand's pricier SUVs, and some of its interior switchgear is also shared with those siblings. However, drive the Trax and its 1.2-liter engine will quickly disperse any illusions about its place in the range. It offers 137 horsepower, with those horses doing a commendable job of hauling the car through city traffic. Hit the highway and its modest power output is a hindrance, although, given the car's rock bottom starting price, that's a compromise many buyers will be willing to live with.
Honda CR-V - $1,873
Honda's most popular SUV is the CR-V, with hundreds of thousands of buyers every year coughing up the cash for one. Part of the reason for that persistent popularity is the SUV's affordability, both in terms of its purchase cost and in terms of its insurance premiums. Honda is reportedly $2,188, but it drops to $1,873 for the CR-V specifically. The average annual premium for a Honda is reportedly $2,188,but it drops to $1,873 for the CR-V specifically. That makes the CR-V the cheapest Honda model to insure.
In addition to saving on insurance costs, buyers will also be able to save on fuel costs, particularly if they opt for the hybrid variant. The front-wheel drive hybrid variant achieves a combined rating of 40 mpg according to EPA figures, making it one of the most efficient SUVs on the market. For 2025, Honda also launched a new hydrogen-powered CR-V, although it's only offered in California since it's the only state where sufficient hydrogen refueling infrastructure is available.
Toyota 4Runner - $1,965
The previous generation Toyota 4Runner was an ancient model by modern standards, having been on the market for around a decade and a half. For 2025, Toyota launched an all-new generation, bringing major updates to the SUV's design, tech, and powertrain. A hybrid option is available, but Toyota also offers a non-hybrid 2.4L engine making 278 horsepower. The 2025 4Runner doesn't alter the nameplate's reputation for off-road capability, with several trims on offer that cater to buyers who prefer to spend their time away from the asphalt.
Prices for the lower-end trims in the 4Runner range remain roughly equivalent to the outgoing generation, keeping them solid value for money considering the capability on offer. The model's insurance costs also offer good value, with an average annual premium of $1,965, per CarEdge. That makes the 4Runner one of the cheapest models to insure in the Toyota range, below even the likes of the Prius and Highlander. However, it's not quite the cheapest Toyota to insure — that honor instead goes to the RAV4, which costs an average of $1,912.
Subaru Crosstrek - $1,889
Designed as an affordable option for buyers who want a mix of on-road comfort and off-road capability, the Subaru Crosstrek has plenty of fans. It's cheap to buy and cheap to insure, too, with CarEdge calculating an average insurance premium of $1,889. Elsewhere in the Subaru range, the Outback offers an almost identical premium, at $1,885, while the Impreza and Forester can also be insured for just under $2,000. It's only the presence of the costlier BRZ and WRX that stop Subaru from being one of the most affordable brands to insure overall.
The Crosstrek might be cheap to buy and insure, but those low costs don't translate to a cheap-feeling car. SlashGear's reviewer thought that the interior felt well put together, and although the cabin infotainment tech wasn't the best in the segment, it was more than good enough given the car's price point. Subaru also offers lots of available safety features on the Crosstrek, including lane-keeping assist and forward-collision warning. However, some of these are only available as paid extras on lower trims.
Mazda MX-5 Miata - $1,915
It might not be the most practical daily driver here, but few modern, affordable cars can deliver as much driving fun as the Mazda MX-5 Miata. It starts at $29,330, excluding fees for 2025, although buyers looking for the all-weather resistance of the folding hardtop variant will need to cough up a minimum of $37,350, excluding fees. Insurance won't break the bank either, with CarEdge estimating that the average drivers' annual premium will equate to $1,915. As mentioned above, many of Mazda's more practical models are also similarly cheap to insure.
Unlike many modern sports cars, the Miata is still available with a six-speed manual transmission and hasn't been subject to any electrification. However, that's set to change soon, with Mazda having confirmed that the next generation Miata, scheduled to be unveiled in 2026, will have some form of electrification. Details remain scant for now, but it seems major changes are inevitable for Mazda's iconic sports car.
GMC Terrain - $1,931
The outgoing generation of the GMC Terrain had its work cut out to stand out in such a packed market segment. Still, the latest generation, launched for the 2025 model year, promises some notable improvements over its predecessor. It comes as standard with a wider range of driver assistance features, including blind zone steering assist, automatic braking for front pedestrians and cyclists, and reverse automatic braking. Its interior tech has been given a makeover too, with a new 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11-inch digital instrument cluster available as standard.
For 2025, only the base Elevation trim is available, with the AT4 and top-shelf Denali trims arriving later as 2026 models. One area where there isn't much change is the Terrain's powertrain, which remains a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder and churns out 175 horsepower. The launch of the new generation also shouldn't affect the Terrain's attractive insurance premiums, which CarEdge estimates at $1,931 annually for a driver with a good history and good credit.
Jeep Wrangler - $1,905
Jeep ranks as the fourth cheapest brand overall to insure, behind only Chrysler, Mini, and Mazda. The cheapest Jeep model to insure in the brand's current lineup is the Wrangler, which carries an average premium of $1,905 according to CarEdge data. The basic appeal of the Wrangler has remained unchanged since its inception, but the launch of the 4xe hybrid gives buyers a wider choice than ever when it comes to powertrains.
The electrified Wrangler sports a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain with a combined 375 horsepower output, and a range of traditional gas-only options are also available. Depending upon which trim they pick, buyers can choose between a four-cylinder, a six-cylinder, and a 6.4-liter V8. The Jeep's all-terrain capability remains unchanged across all trims. The Wrangler is far from the most refined SUV on the road — something that, again, has remained unchanged from older models. For buyers who plan on making the most of its off-road capabilities, there's still plenty to like about the latest generation.
Hyundai Tucson - $1,897
The Tucson remains a big seller for Hyundai, with the South Korean brand selling over 200,000 examples of the model in 2024, according to CarFigures data. Like many of its rivals, a key part of the Tucson's appeal is its affordability, both in terms of its purchase and running costs. As a result, it should be no surprise that it's one of the cheapest cars of its size on the market to insure, alongside strong-selling rivals like the Kia Sportage and Toyota RAV4. In fact, all three cars are roughly equal when it comes to insurance premiums — the Tucson costs $1,897 on average according to CarEdge, while the Sportage and RAV4 cost $1,919 and $1,912, respectively.
The 2025 Tucson receives a mid-life update to keep it competitive in its ever-changing segment, including revised exterior styling and a revised cabin. Its powertrain options are unchanged, with a plug-in hybrid and gas-only 2.5-liter engine available. The former boasts a combined 231 horsepower, while the latter manages a still respectable 187 horsepower.
Nissan Rogue - $1,906
Most Nissan models cost over $2,000 on average to insure, according to CarEdge data, although most are still cheaper to insure than the market-wide average of $2,638. The only current model available with an average premium under $2,000 is the Rogue, which costs an average of $1,906 to insure annually. The SUV starts at $29,230, excluding fees for the 2025 model year, but buyers who make full use of the extensive options list can see prices for the top-spec Platinum trim exceeding $50,000.
That pushes the Rogue into near-luxury territory — for context, the BMW X3 starts around the same price. On the other end of the range, the base-spec Rogue is short on equipment compared to many of its similarly priced rivals, and so arguably, the best value for the model can be found towards the middle of its trim range. Across every trim, a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine can be found under the hood.
Subaru Forester - $1,955
Despite being updated for the 2025 model year, the Subaru Forester remains largely the same as it always has been. That's no bad thing, even if our reviewer felt that the SUV's powertrain and cabin could have benefitted from a more substantial overhaul. Still, the appeal of the Forester is in its reliability, its decent all-terrain capability, and its reasonable price, and all of those remain present and correct with the latest iteration.
A 2.5-liter boxer engine features under the hood as standard, although a Forester Hybrid is set to arrive sometime in the middle of 2025. As of this writing, Subaru has remained tight-lipped about the details of that powertrain, but it will be the first hybrid model in the brand's lineup. Insurance premiums across the Subaru lineup vary, but many models are among the cheapest to insure in their respective segments. The Forester sports an average annual premium of $1,955, according to CarEdge.
Honda Ridgeline - $1,950
Pickups generally aren't the cheapest vehicles to insure, but the Honda Ridgeline is one of the few exceptions. It can be insured for an average annual rate of $1,950, according to CarEdge, putting it in line with many popular value-oriented SUVs. The base-spec Sport trim starts at $40,150, excluding fees for 2025, followed by the RTL, TrailSport, and range-topping Black Edition trims. The latter costs at least $46,750 and comes with extras including 18-inch black alloy wheels and ambient interior lighting.
SlashGear put the RidgeLine TrailSport through its paces in 2024 and found it to be a competent, if not exceptional, all-rounder. Like older generations, the current Ridgeline behaves better on the road than many off-road focused pickups, but at the cost of sacrificing that off-road capability. It's also not as fresh inside as some of Honda's other models, with its infotainment tech lagging behind the best in its segment. However, its running costs remain competitive, and the same can be said for its insurance costs.
Kia Sportage - $1,919
Competing against a packed field of rivals from the likes of Toyota, Honda, and its sister brand, Hyundai, the Kia Sportage remains an appealing option. The 2025 Sportage sees several smaller tweaks, but it's mostly the same car that was launched at the start of the generation in 2023. The brand hasn't been resting on its laurels, though, and has planned a heavier overhaul of the popular model that's set to hit dealerships for the 2026 model year.
No matter whether buyers opt for the current generation 2025 Sportage or wait for the updated 2026 Sportage to arrive later in the year, their insurance premiums should remain competitive with what else is on offer in the segment. As of this writing, CarEdge estimates an average annual premium of $1,919 for the Sportage, a very similar cost to rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Other Kia models remain just as competitive, with the most expensive Kia model to insure being the Telluride, with an average premium of $2,588. That's still slightly below the overall market average, even if it's not quite as cheap as the Sportage.