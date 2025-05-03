What's The Cheapest Car Insurance Company In 2025?

If you're just looking for the cheapest car insurance company overall in 2025, the answer is simple: USAA. Its average annual premium is around $1,335, beating every competitor across almost all categories. But there's a catch; it's only available to military members, veterans, and their families. If you don't qualify, Erie Insurance and Nationwide are your best bets for affordable coverage, both also coming in hundreds below the national average of $2,068. Erie averages $1,532 per year for good drivers, followed by Auto-Owners at $1,619 and Nationwide at $1,621. All of them come in well under bigger names like Geico, Progressive, and State Farm when it comes to average cost. But it's not just clean-driving adults who benefit. Erie also leads for teen drivers, seniors, and drivers after a speeding ticket or accident.

Meanwhile, Nationwide delivers the lowest rates for people with poor credit and families adding a teen to a parent's policy. Insurance cost varies based on state, age, and driving record (not car color, though), but patterns are clear. USAA dominates if you're eligible; if not, Erie and Nationwide offer the broadest low-cost coverage across driver profiles. Keep in mind, however, that Erie and Auto-Owners have limited availability; they don't write policies in every state. Auto-Owners is available to residents of 26 states, while Erie is only an option for residents of 12. If you're in a region they cover, you're in luck. If not, Nationwide becomes your go-to for accessible, affordable coverage with fewer restrictions.

