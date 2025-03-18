Will Insurance Cover The Cost For Cracked Windshield Repairs? What You Need To Know

There's often a clear path to take when an accident is your fault or when it's someone else's. But what do you do if your windshield is cracked by no fault of your own or others? In the case of a windshield getting cracked by a rock, debris while driving, vandalism, or weather, most car insurance companies will cover the cost. However, every insurance policy has its own specific coverage and process for cracked windshields, so you'll need to check with the individual company — some deal with claims better than others.

Progressive will cover windshield damage if you have comprehensive coverage — if it's just a crack under six inches that can be repaired, insurance will completely cover it, while replacing a windshield completely will cost you a deductible unless you're in a state where deductibles are waived for replacing windshields — these states are Kentucky, Florida, and South Carolina. Allstate offers "Glass Claim Express" as part of its car insurance, which includes a partnership with Safelite glass expert shops — but you can take your car anywhere for a free repair. Like Progressive, you may need to pay a deductible in most states for a replacement. Geico provides a glass claim service that lets you report a claim online and get your windshield repaired in 30 minutes with a waived deductible if the crack is "smaller than a dollar bill." A full replacement will cost you a deductible in all but the three aforementioned states.

