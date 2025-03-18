Will Insurance Cover The Cost For Cracked Windshield Repairs? What You Need To Know
There's often a clear path to take when an accident is your fault or when it's someone else's. But what do you do if your windshield is cracked by no fault of your own or others? In the case of a windshield getting cracked by a rock, debris while driving, vandalism, or weather, most car insurance companies will cover the cost. However, every insurance policy has its own specific coverage and process for cracked windshields, so you'll need to check with the individual company — some deal with claims better than others.
Progressive will cover windshield damage if you have comprehensive coverage — if it's just a crack under six inches that can be repaired, insurance will completely cover it, while replacing a windshield completely will cost you a deductible unless you're in a state where deductibles are waived for replacing windshields — these states are Kentucky, Florida, and South Carolina. Allstate offers "Glass Claim Express" as part of its car insurance, which includes a partnership with Safelite glass expert shops — but you can take your car anywhere for a free repair. Like Progressive, you may need to pay a deductible in most states for a replacement. Geico provides a glass claim service that lets you report a claim online and get your windshield repaired in 30 minutes with a waived deductible if the crack is "smaller than a dollar bill." A full replacement will cost you a deductible in all but the three aforementioned states.
Is it worth filing a claim to get your windshield fixed?
It can be tempting to file a claim through your insurance and pay nothing out of pocket for a windshield repair, but some drivers choosing alternatives. A lot of people have warned against filing a claim with insurance companies due to complications and misunderstandings when filing claims, as well just wanting to save money.
Oftentimes a windshield replacement costs less than your deductible. According to AAA, the average price to get a windshield replaced ranges from $350 to $550 depending on where you live, the car you drive, if you prefer a windshield from the original equipment manufacturer, and the labor costs at the garage you choose. Some drivers have reported paying over $1,000 for their newer cars though, which made them choose to go through insurance to just pay their $500 deductible while insurance covered the rest.
You may also want to pay out of pocket, however, since filing a comprehensive claim can now increase your insurance rate depending on your company due to increasing repair costs. Comprehensive claims can also be held against you in recent years, denying people insurance coverage if they have filed too many comprehensive claims. Call your insurance company to find out how much comprehensive claims will change your rate to see if it's worth it for you to go through them. If it's small enough, you may even be able to fix it yourself and stop it from getting worse.