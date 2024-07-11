Does Car Insurance Cover Engine Failure? What You Need To Know

The words "engine failure" easily rank among the most feared that a car owner can hear a mechanic utter. That's because those dreaded words tend to mean: First, you may be without a functional vehicle for an extended period of time. And second, you're likely also facing a pricey repair bill to get your car back on the road. You may even need to pay for a rebuilt or remanufactured engine altogether.

As far as those issues go, there's not much you can do to expedite the process or cost of repairing or replacing a blown engine. That makes it all the more important that you avoid the bad habits that may contribute to your engine failing in the first place. Nevertheless, if you find yourself in the unfortunate position of hearing those two fateful words from a mechanic, your financial recourse may be more limited than you realize. It's more likely than not that your automobile insurance will not cover any of the expenses.

That is par for the course with most insurance policies because, well, despite what you might believe, "comprehensive coverage" for your car is not really that comprehensive. In fact, most insurance policies will only cover engine damages incurred in the course of an accident, vehicle theft, or some calamitous extreme weather event. So, if your engine has failed for any reason outside of those fairly standard coverage parameters, you will be largely on your own to pay for repairs.