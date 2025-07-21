2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV Review: The Price Of Settling Range Anxiety

After a slow start, General Motors' big Ultium gamble looks to be paying off. Its single architecture for electric vehicles may not have arrived on time, and we may have had to wait for more affordable models based on it, but finally we're seeing the Ultium-powered range fill out — including in the heartland of American automakers' lineups, the pickup truck.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV, though, arguably made the same mistake that many new electric models stumble into, by pretending to be something it wasn't. The initial RST trim, though beefy on paper, seemingly forgot it was also a big, heavy truck. Its massive wheels and lashings of torque might've suited a sports car, but only undermined ride quality and general flexibility in a pickup.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The 2025 Silverado LT, then, isn't just cheaper (it starts at $75,195 including $2,095 destination, versus the $89,395 of the RST) but more mainstream in all the right ways. It has smaller wheels and more towing capacity, yet — at 645 horsepower and 765 lb-ft of torque in the cringeworthily-named Wide Open Watts mode, versus the RST's 760 hp and 785 lb-ft — can hardly be described as underpowered. There's a payoff to not being a trim snob.