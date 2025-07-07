2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Review: The Price Of Real Luxury Is Saying Goodbye V8

General Motors' Ultium platform is cornering the market in big, fairly silly EVs. After a slow start, the scalable architecture for making electrification more cost-effective has, finally, resulted in a pretty decent span of models — and price points — across GM's brands. Still, you get the feeling it's really most enthusiastic about expensive whimsy like the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ.

The Escalade nameplate is no stranger to rampant excess, of course. We're talking about a vehicle with a 6.2-liter V8 engine as standard, and more than 17.5 feet long; that's before you get to the stretched ESV version, or the supercharged Escalade-V with its 682 horsepower.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Where the internal combustion Escalade shares a platform with GM's trucks, though, the Escalade IQ's Ultium underpinnings mean it has more in common with the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV. It also means it has power figures to make the Escalade-V sound middling: 750 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of two electric motors for all-wheel drive.