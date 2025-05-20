Driving Cadillac's Vistiq Convinced Me That A Baby Escalade EV Isn't Just Marketing

You can't exactly blame Cadillac for wanting to compare the 2026 Vistiq to its larger Escalade. After all, the alternative is reminding potential buyers of the all-new three row electric SUV about the XT6, and even the most on-brand of GM employees might struggle to wax lyrical about that car. On balance, borrowing a little of the flagship's halo seems a far better deal.

That's not to accuse the Vistiq of stolen valor, mind. While General Motors' Ultium platform for all-electric vehicles may have had a patchy start, a burst of more recent momentum suggests the gamble on one architecture to rule them all is paying off. Ultium now underpins everything from the charming-yet-affordable Chevrolet Equinox EV, to the long-legged Silverado EV, and all the way to GMC's ridiculously-boisterous Hummer EV.

Then, of course, there's Cadillac's own Escalade IQ — no less lavish than its V8 sibling, but without the hydrocarbons — and the smaller Lyriq. The latter now accounting for 1-in-5 of Cadillac's sales in the U.S., and being the best-selling luxury EV in the country last year. A fine showing, but perhaps all that was missing was that third row of seats.

