2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Review: Skip XLT And Spend On Range Instead

The Ford F-150 Lightning was a big deal when it was first released in 2022. It was billed as a real work truck that just happened to be electric, as opposed to pickups like the Rivian R1T where most of the focus on the truck itself is the fact it's electric. Other electric versions of American trucks, like the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, bear a slight resemblance to their internal combustion counterparts, but those similarities are entirely superficial.

On the other side of the spectrum, monstrosities like the Tesla Cybertruck barely even look like a truck. From most angles, in contrast, the F-150 Lightning could be mistaken for any other regular F-150.

I grew up with Chevy trucks, so I don't have a lot of experience on the Ford side of the Force, but my family did briefly own a very tired 1990 F-150 with exactly no features in the cabin, so really anything that moves under its own power would be a positive. So, when I was offered an F-150 Lightning, I was eager to see what Ford has done to electrify the its pickup mainstay.