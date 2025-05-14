2025 Rivian R1T Tri Review: Three Motors And Max Battery Make Life Sweet (And Expensive)

Every electric truck currently on the market has its own thing. The Ford F-150 Lightning tries to be the truck of the working person. It has plugs all over for power tools and little cubbies and a massive frunk for storage. The GMC Hummer EV does its best to look like a truck that the guy from DOOM would drive, with an absurd amount of horsepower and off-road chops to match.

The GMC Sierra EV and Chevy Silverado EV throw a sporty/luxurious spin on the EV truck formula. Tesla's Cybertruck mostly fails at being anything other than a rolling punchline that exemplifies everything that's rotten in today's society.

Lastly, though actually one of the first EV truck brands on the market, Rivian's R1T wants to offer the be all and end all when it comes to adventure trucks, often with the price tag to match. I was tasked with reviewing the most powerful and capable truck Rivian has to offer right now, the 2025 Rivian R1T Tri-Max. Without giving too much away in the first few paragraphs, Rivian has something special with the R1T. It's really good.