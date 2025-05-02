2025 Cadillac Optiq Review: Unexpectedly Good Value

General Motors offers three distinct flavors of electric vehicle. There are big goofy trucks/SUVs like the GMC Hummer, Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, and Chevy Silverado EV. Under those monsters are the midsize Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy Blazer. Lastly, Chevy has the Equinox EV, and Cadillac has the Optiq. There are other EVs for sale under GM brands, but those three categories occupy most of the range. With the demise of the Chevy Bolt, the Optiq and Equinox are as small as you are going to get within GM's stable.

Having already familiarized myself with the biggest and baddest of electrified General Motors product, the Hummer EV, the much smaller and more subtle Cadillac Optiq seemed like a logical next step. Unlike the Cadillac Escalade V which rumbled its way down the street like a herd of angry, patriotic elephants, the Optiq arrived in my driveway in a much more Cadillac appropriate way. It glided in without making much noise and sat in a mostly dignified matter.

The Escalade was a lot of fun, but quiet and confident fits the Cadillac brand a lot more. From first impression, the Optiq, with its fancy grille and light bar, had no problem fitting into the upper crust of society like other Caddys. But I'm not hear to comment on the Optiq's ability to sit in a valet lot at Madison Square Garden, I'm here to see how it drives.

