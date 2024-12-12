2025 Buick Enclave Review: GM's Family Feud Pays Dividends For You & Me

Buick has some of the same problems that its General Motors stablemates have, and some quandaries that are entirely unique to the brand. As with other GM products, Buick has to compete against the entire planet in the incredibly competitive SUV sphere, and then against itself in the form of Chevrolet and GMC. Unlike Chevy and GMC, Buick, as a brand, sits in a bit of a weird spot within GM's repertoire. It's not an everyman's brand like Chevy, nor an aspirational one like a Denali trimmed GMC, or a dedicated luxury brand like Cadillac. Buick just kind of exists as its own thing.

Over the past model year, Buick has revamped its entire look with a new badge and new design language on its entirely SUV-isized lineup. The biggest of which is now the Enclave, which arguably sounds more like how you would describe a group of mole people who live under the Earth's crust than a family oriented SUV.

I was tasked with reviewing a 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, and despite having GM products occupy a significant portion of my mental bandwidth, it was actually the first new Buick I had ever driven.