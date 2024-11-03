2024 GMC Acadia Denali Review: Full Of Features, But Short On Fun

Describing something as merely "competent" can sound like a bad thing, especially if you don't have any other accolades to bestow. It's meant entirely as a compliment when I use it to summarize the 2024 GMC Acadia Denali. The Acadia sits in a fiercely competitive segment, of two-row luxury SUVs. It faces strong rivals from not only American brands like Ford, and Japanese brands including Toyota and Honda (not to mention their upscale Lexus and Acura counterparts), but also German brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen. That's before you get to the fact that the Acadia has other brands within General Motors to spar against, like Chevy, Buick, and Cadillac.

Despite the heavy incoming fire, the GMC Acadia shines. Not as a flashy SUV that will wow you with brilliance and gadgety toys, but standing out with its confidence and competent attitude. It's boring in the best possible way; in the same way that you probably don't want an oven to be exciting, and nor do you want your accountant to be extravagant. You want them to do their job. The GMC Acadia does its job, and it does it very well.