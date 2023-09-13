2024 GMC Acadia Is Counting On Bigger Being Better
The new 2024 GMC Acadia is making its debut, and the automaker is counting on more space and more technology — including Super Cruise driving assistance — to win over share in one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry. Though still officially a midsize SUV, the 2024 Acadia has grown in every dimension.
It's 3.2-inches taller, and 10.6-inches longer — with 8.4-inches of that going into extending the wheelbase — with an ensuing bump in cabin space for both passengers and cargo. In fact, GMC claims, not only is there now more room for people in the 7 and 8-seat configurations, but there's more than 36% more cargo space behind the second row compared to the outgoing Acadia, and more than 80% more behind the third row.
The front end is more upright and bolder, and the whole thing is designed — GMC says — to look more stout and truck-like. Perhaps the most obvious departure from the old Acadia is the new, kicked-up shoulder line for the third-row side glass. There, GMC's designers pushed the D-pillar back and stretched the window so as to increase visibility for those sitting in the very rearmost seats.
Do you want luxury or off-road ability?
As we've seen before, beyond the base Elevation trim, GMC will split its Acadia customers depending on whether they're looking for luxury or off-road talent. The 2024 Acadia Denali takes care of the former, with a signature grille featuring darker-tinted chrome, up to 22-inch machined aluminum wheels with body-color wheel moldings, and gloss black lower panels. There are also quad exhaust tips, that GMC says are inspired by those on the Corvette C8, while the LED headlights and taillights now feature welcome and departure animations. No Denali Ultimate yet, though it's not hard to imagine GMC adding its flagship spec later on.
The 2024 Acadia AT4, meanwhile, distinguishes itself both visually and with unique hardware. It rides 1-inch higher, and has a wider track for its 18-inch all-terrain tires. The contrast-finish wheel flares have embedded marker lights, and there are functional tow hooks and a metal skid plate at the front. Tweaks to the fascia improve the approach angle in what GMC says is a "substantial" way, and there's off-road tuned suspension with hydraulic rebound control.
Gone are both of the old engine options, including the naturally-aspirated 3.6-liter V6, replaced by a new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. With 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque, GMC says the new four-pot is actually more powerful than the old V6, not to mention more economical (though EPA fuel economy figures aren't available yet). It keeps the maximum tow rating of 5,000 pounds, too.
Super Cruise leads an upgraded ADAS suite
Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive an option. On the 2024 Acadia AT4, the latter uses a trim-exclusive Active Torque Control AWD system with twin-clutch rear differentials. It also adds a Terrain mode to the Acadia's drive mode system, and Hill Descent Control. Up to nine camera views are available.
New to Acadia is Super Cruise, GM's hands-off driver assistance system. As we've seen on the latest Escalade and other models, here Super Cruise will be able automatically change lanes to bypass slower-moving traffic, as well as come equipped to handle trailering. GMC will offer it on the Elevation Premium trim and up.
Standard driver assistance technology includes forward collision alerts with front pedestrian and bicycle braking, rear park assist with rear cross traffic braking, and blind zone steering assist. There's also intersection automatic emergency braking, rear pedestrian detection, enhanced automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, reverse auto-braking, and enhanced lane-keep assist.
A big touchscreen dominates the dashboard
Inside, a new dashboard design plays on bolder horizontal lines, punctuated with a standard 15-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen running GMC's newest infotainment with native Google Maps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa. Chunky toggle switches control the persistent HVAC UI at the bottom of the display, while the volume knob floats in the center of the screen. Up to three apps can be shown simultaneously, or a single app can be maximized to take up the entire screen with a single tap.
A fully digital cluster and 8-inch head-up display are available on higher trims. GMC moved the transmission shifter from the center console to the steering column, freeing up more space for storage in the process.
The Elevation trim gets a second-row bench for three; AT4 and Denali get captain's chairs in the second row, with the Acadia Denali adding power slide/tilt. A wireless phone charging pad lives under the front armrest, and there are USB-C ports for all three rows. A 120V outlet is in the second row.
It'll arrive in dealerships early in 2024
GMC's size increase pays noticeable dividends. The third row — accessed by sliding/folding second-row seats, that can be tumbled forward without having to remove a fitted child seat first — has sufficient leg and knee space even for an adult, even if three sitting abreast would be very snug. A slightly higher roof liner above the rearmost row aids with headroom; in the Denali, there's remote seat-folding from buttons in the trunk. Underneath the trunk is a large storage bin, but GMC hasn't sacrificed the spare wheel to accommodate it (albeit it's only including a smaller temporary one, rather than a full-size wheel).
The AT4 gets a Forest Storm interior with Mahogany stitching and chrome metallic trim. The Denali version can be equipped with a panoramic glass roof, laser-etched wood trim, perforated leather heated and ventilated front seats, and heated second-row outboard seats. It can also be optioned with a 16-speaker audio system, upgrading the standard 12-speaker Bose premium system with active noise cancellation.
Pricing — along with fuel economy and other details — will be confirmed closer to the 2024 Acadia's arrival in U.S. dealerships in early 2024, GMC says. The midsize SUV will be produced at GM's Lansing Delta Assembly plant in Michigan.