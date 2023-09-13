2024 GMC Acadia Is Counting On Bigger Being Better

The new 2024 GMC Acadia is making its debut, and the automaker is counting on more space and more technology — including Super Cruise driving assistance — to win over share in one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry. Though still officially a midsize SUV, the 2024 Acadia has grown in every dimension.

It's 3.2-inches taller, and 10.6-inches longer — with 8.4-inches of that going into extending the wheelbase — with an ensuing bump in cabin space for both passengers and cargo. In fact, GMC claims, not only is there now more room for people in the 7 and 8-seat configurations, but there's more than 36% more cargo space behind the second row compared to the outgoing Acadia, and more than 80% more behind the third row.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The front end is more upright and bolder, and the whole thing is designed — GMC says — to look more stout and truck-like. Perhaps the most obvious departure from the old Acadia is the new, kicked-up shoulder line for the third-row side glass. There, GMC's designers pushed the D-pillar back and stretched the window so as to increase visibility for those sitting in the very rearmost seats.