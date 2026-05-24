Traveling Long Distance In A Lexus ES Is About To Get A Lot Easier

Since its founding in the late-1980s, Lexus has sought to become the torch-bearer for affordable luxury automobiles. While the brand — which is owned by Toyota — hasn't entirely managed to topple the biggest names in that elite automotive sector, Lexus has very much become a top choice for drivers looking to get behind the wheel of something high-end without breaking the bank.

Like its competitors, Lexus has spent the past decade-plus building out its lineup of electric vehicles. But while EVs like its intriguing ES model have proven worthy of cruising about town and even on shorter journeys out of the city, they've been known to sometimes struggle a bit on longer road trips. They are, of course, limited a bit in their capacity due to the fully-electric build, which ensures the ES will only go as far as its battery will last between charges. And that means when you're on the road, you are pretty much at the mercy of the nearest EV charging station.

That fact has made planning your journey particularly important for ES drivers, and prior to the release of the 2026 model, some have felt Lexus was falling short when it came to the vehicle's native route planning capabilities. That's about to change via a little help from Toyota's Arene operating system. Paired with a shiny new infotainment platform, the addition is intended in part to help ES drivers plot a course farther from home than ever before.