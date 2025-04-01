10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Lexus ES (New Or Used)
Buyers looking for a new, entry-level luxury sedan have plenty of options, despite the increasing popularity of crossovers and SUVs. However, aside from the usual list of German models that virtually everyone will already know about, there are plenty of other options out there from American, Korean, and Japanese luxury brands. Among the latter is the Lexus ES, a nameplate which has been around for an impressive 35 years. It delivers in many of the core areas that Lexus buyers will be looking for, but the question of whether it's a worthwhile purchase in the face of the current crop of competition is not so straightforward.
Before heading out to buy either a new or used ES, there are a few things worth knowing about this long-running sedan. I have spent half a decade as an automotive researcher and writer, and I've also consulted our review team regarding the ES' real-world performance and handling. Combining that insight with data from both Lexus and third-party expert sources, I've put together a quick roundup of things worth being aware of before heading to a dealership or used car lot.
The 2025 Lexus ES starts from $43,215
Buyers looking for a brand new ES have a wide range of trims to choose from, with the cheapest trim being the ES 250 AWD. It starts from $43,215 for the 2025 model year, including Lexus' compulsory delivery and handling fee. The ES 350, with a more potent engine but a mandatory front-wheel drive layout, starts at the same price. From there, buyers can step up to one of two Luxury trims, one of which offers the 250 powertrain and the other offers the 350 powertrain. Further details on those powertrains can be found below.
The Ultra Luxury trims are the next step up in the range, adding features like a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display and parking assist, while the F Sport Design trims are the most luxurious trims that are offered in both 250 and 350 guise. The non-hybrid ES range is topped by the ES 350 F Sport Handling and the ES 350 Black Line Special Edition, the latter of which starts from $53,640. The F Sport Handling adds unique seats and adaptive suspension, while the Black Line Special Edition adds special black trim and a standard 10.2-inch head-up display.
Also available for the 2025 model year is the ES 300h, which is available in the same range of standard trim levels as its non-hybrid counterpart. The base-spec ES 300h trim starts from $44,615 while the ES 300h F Sport Handling tops the range, at $50,910 without any added extras.
An exceptionally efficient hybrid powertrain is available
Three powertrain options are available for 2025, but the hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder powertrain is the clear choice for buyers looking for maximum savings at the fuel pump. It archives an EPA-estimated combined 44 mpg, making it the most efficient hybrid in Lexus' entire lineup, excluding plug-in hybrids and pure EVs. It remains equally efficient across both urban and highway driving too, with a 43 mpg estimate for the former and a 44 mpg estimate for the latter.
Buyers who aren't sold on the fuel savings of the hybrid can choose between either the ES 250 or the ES 350 powertrains, both of which come without electrification. The ES 250 sports a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine offering a combined rating of 28 mpg, while the ES 350 packs a 3.5-liter V6 engine that should return a combined 25 mpg.
Horsepower output varies considerably between each powertrain, with the ES 250 churning out 203 hp, the ES 350 making 302 hp, and the hybrid ES 300h offering a combined 215 hp. None of those figures are particularly remarkable compared to the ES' rivals, with the ES 250's output in particular being slightly underwhelming for a modern premium sedan at its price point.
We weren't sold on the ES' driving dynamics
Raw performance isn't the ES' strongest suit, and in our review of the 2025 model, we found its handling falls short of the best in class, too. It's a smooth, comfortable highway cruiser, but if you attempt more spirited driving, its shortcomings will become clear. Unlike some rivals, which balance the best of both worlds, the ES is much more at home eating up highway miles than it is tackling the backroads. A sport mode is available, and pushes the car's engine to higher revs to prioritize acceleration, but it doesn't turn the ES into a true sports sedan.
However, not everyone wants or needs a car that's just as good at carving canyons as it is on the morning commute. As expected, Lexus' usual ride quality is present and correct, and we found the engine's soundtrack to be unobtrusive at everyday speeds. Still, the ES can't match its rivals for driver engagement, which is a shame because some of those rivals also offer an equally cosseting highway experience.
The ES holds its value well compared to its rivals
In general, Lexus cars hold their value well over time. The ES sits in the middle of the pack for value retention over time compared to other Lexus models, but it's still impressive compared to its German and American luxury sedan rivals. According to the latest data from KBB, an ES can expect to retain 46.7% of its value after its first five years on the road. In comparison, a BMW 3 Series will retain just 37.1% of its value, while a Cadillac CT4 will retain 34.1%.
Certain Lexus SUV models outperform the ES in terms of value retention, but overall, the sedan is still a safe bet when it comes to ensuring that you won't lose out when it's time to upgrade. In fact, it's about the safest option on the market when it comes to the luxury sedan segment. However, those willing to sacrifice the badge prestige will find that certain non-luxury sedans offer even better retention rates. The Toyota Camry, for example, should retain around 52.5% of its value over the same time period.
The ES shares a platform with the Toyota Camry
Not only does the Toyota Camry offer better value retention over time than the Lexus ES, but the two are more closely related than you might assume. Both share the same platform and a similar 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. Our first drive of the 2025 Camry arguably showed it has the edge both in terms of efficiency and power compared to the hybrid Lexus ES, too.
The Camry offers up to 232 hp in all-wheel drive form or 225 hp when those horses are sent to the front wheels only. The all-wheel drive Camry delivers 50 mpg combined, while the front-wheel drive variant offers a marginally improved 51 mpg combined. Both the Camry's power and efficiency figures are superior to the hybrid Lexus ES' 215 hp and 44 mpg combined.
The Toyota is also significantly cheaper, with a starting price around $30,000 for 2025 once fees are taken into account. A top-spec Camry, complete with all-wheel drive and the Premium Plus package that adds things like ventilated front seats, a 10-inch head-up display, and a nine-speaker JBL audio system, clocks in at just under $43,000. That's around the same price as a base-spec ES, but buyers get a wider range of features and extras for their cash with the Camry.
The ES is built in America
The ES is one of only two Lexus models built in the U.S., and therefore potentially more shielded from tariffs than other models in the brand's lineup. As of this writing, the tariff situation remains a highly changeable one, with little clarification on what the United States government's plans are in the long run. Canadian-made cars still seem to be in the current administration's line of fire, and the Lexus RX SUV and its smaller stablemate, the NX, both sit on the still long list of cars being built north of the border in 2025.
Both the ES and the ES Hybrid are manufactured at Toyota's TMMK plant in Kentucky, alongside the Toyota Camry. The only other American-built Lexus model is the TX, which is produced in Indiana. All other Lexus models aside from the aforementioned Canadian-built cars are imported from various assembly plants in Japan.
The first-generation ES arrived in 1990
Thanks to its long-standing reputation for build quality and reliability, the ES is just as appealing as a used pick as it is new. The ES was first introduced alongside the LS for the 1990 model year, giving buyers a cheaper alternative to the flagship sedan. The first generation was short-lived, replaced in the 1992 model year with a revised model that shared a platform with the Toyota Camry.
A third generation arrived in 1997, followed by a fourth generation in 2002 and a fifth in 2007. The sixth generation ES (pictured) rolled out for 2013, offering either a V6 or a hybrid powertrain and the same comfortable interior and smooth ride as earlier models. It remained in production until 2019, when the current, seventh generation car was launched.
Since the start of the current generation, Lexus has made various tweaks, such as the addition of the F Sport Handling trim and a revised infotainment system for 2023. However, at its core, the 2025 car remains much the same as it was at launch in 2019.
The 2007 and 2008 model years are worth avoiding
Most model years of the ES live up to the reputation for reliability that Lexus has earned over the decades, but a handful of years aren't quite so trouble-free. In particular, the 2007 model year has a far larger number of complaints filed with the NHTSA than other model years, with more than 650 on file as of this writing. Hundreds of those complaints concern the car's airbags, and the 2007 ES is currently subject to an open NHTSA investigation involving Takata-supplied airbag components.
Another common area of complaint is that the car suffers from occasional unintended acceleration or a sticking throttle. A wide-ranging recall was issued for a range of Toyota and Lexus models in 2009 to solve issues with pedal entrapment, but given the significant number of complaints that have been lodged with the NHTSA half a decade or more after that recall, it seems that the problem persists with some examples of the 2007 ES.
While it's not as frequently complained about as the 2007 model, the 2008 model also suffers from a much higher number of complaints than other ES model years. Again, airbag and throttle issues are most commonly reported.
The ES has many appealing competitors
Even after three and a half decades on sale, the ES remains a competitive choice for buyers looking for an upmarket alternative to a Toyota Camry. However, it arguably falls a little short in key areas compared to many of its luxury rivals. The recently relaunched Acura Integra, for example, offers far superior driving dynamics, particularly in Type S guise.
The Cadillac CT4-V is also a worthy competitor, and it starts from a little under $50,000. Buyers with more generous budgets could also consider the excellent CT4-V Blackwing, which does an outstanding job of delivering genuine driving thrills while still offering plenty of luxury and comfort at everyday speeds.
It's also impossible to overlook the ES' German competition, particularly the BMW 3 Series, which remains the benchmark in its class for good reason. The 3 Series starts from under $50,000 and can be had in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive form for 2025, plus its 255 horsepower is comfortably more than the base-spec ES 250.
Consider other models in the Lexus range, too
Even buyers who are set on a Lexus shouldn't discount other models in the brand's range — several can be found for an equal or lesser price to the ES. The NX crossover starts from $42,140 and offers both hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains. A plug-in hybrid variant of the NX is also available, although at a starting price of $62,415, it's a significant jump in price compared to even a top-spec ES.
Anyone looking for Lexus luxury without wanting to break the bank could also consider the entry-level UX crossover, which starts from $37,715 and offers sharper handling in F Sport Handling form. The IS sedan also starts from a lower price than the ES, and unlike the latter, it offers a 5.0-liter V8 in top-spec form that packs the power and soundtrack to make up for some of the model's other shortcomings.