9 Lexus Models With Great Resale Value

Buyers looking for a Lexus coupe get two choices in the brand's current lineup. The LC is by far the more expensive choice upfront, and with an estimated value retention of 38.5% over five years, it's also costlier in the long run. The RC, in contrast, is both cheaper and holds its value better. Data from KBB estimates a 47.9% value retention rate over the same time period. It's worth noting that the two models don't compete for the same buyers: with the LC's six-figure asking price, buyers will almost certainly not be cross-shopping it with the RC, which can be had for under $50,000.

Still, it's worth considering what makes the cheaper coupe so much more attractive to used buyers than the LC. The car's base-spec 2.0L turbo-four engine won't set hearts aflutter, but the 3.5L V6 available in higher trims offers a competitive 311 horsepower. At the top of the RC range, the RC F cranks the potency up considerably, with 472 horsepower on offer from its 5.0L V8.

The latter power plant is certainly a rarity in a new car, and will almost certainly get even rarer in the future as Lexus and its rivals continue to ramp up their electrification plans. Whether that means the top-spec RC will hold its value even better in the future remains to be seen, but for now, 47.9% is already an impressive figure.

