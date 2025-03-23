10 Of The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Models You Can Buy

While other Japanese luxury brands like Infiniti are struggling to turn around their slumping sales figures, Lexus is in the middle of a boom period, with the brand recording its highest ever American sales figures in 2024. Across the year, it shifted 123,035 electrified vehicles up 34% from the previous year — a clear vote of confidence from buyers in its hybridization efforts. The majority of its models are now available with some form of electrification, and the all-electric RZ is available for buyers looking to cut their tailpipe emissions completely.

While the RZ BEV and several PHEV options are available, most buyers still want the practicality and reassurance of a gas engine without the potential inconvenience of finding an electric charger. The brand's 2025 range offers a wide range of economical hybrid models that don't require external charging, with these 10 being the most fuel-efficient variants of each model according to EPA figures.