10 Of The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Models You Can Buy
While other Japanese luxury brands like Infiniti are struggling to turn around their slumping sales figures, Lexus is in the middle of a boom period, with the brand recording its highest ever American sales figures in 2024. Across the year, it shifted 123,035 electrified vehicles up 34% from the previous year — a clear vote of confidence from buyers in its hybridization efforts. The majority of its models are now available with some form of electrification, and the all-electric RZ is available for buyers looking to cut their tailpipe emissions completely.
While the RZ BEV and several PHEV options are available, most buyers still want the practicality and reassurance of a gas engine without the potential inconvenience of finding an electric charger. The brand's 2025 range offers a wide range of economical hybrid models that don't require external charging, with these 10 being the most fuel-efficient variants of each model according to EPA figures.
Lexus LX 700h – 20 mpg
New for the 2025 model year, the Lexus LX 700h adds a hybrid powertrain to the brand's long-running luxury SUV. It doesn't do much to increase its efficiency, with the non-hybrid LX achieving 19 mpg combined and the new hybrid achieving 20 mpg combined. It's not any more capable off-road either, and the large battery necessitates a slightly smaller fuel tank than in the gas-only LX. Still, the hybrid's 457 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque are not to be sniffed at, and are a notable improvement over the gas-only LX 600.
The LX was already an expensive SUV, and the introduction of the hybrid powertrain pushes its asking price up even further. The base LX 600 trim starts at $106,850, while the hybrid LX 700h will cost at least $115,350. The latter is cheapest in off-road oriented Overtrail trim, with the F Sport Handling and Luxury trims both adding a few thousand dollars more to that asking price. The top-spec Ultra Luxury trim bumps the final cost up considerably, with a starting price of $141,350 without fees and optional extras.
Lexus RC 300 – 25 mpg
The RC 300 is the entry-level trim in the Lexus RC lineup, and it's also the most efficient. Buyers can expect a combined 25 mpg from the car's four-cylinder engine. The RC is one of the few remaining Lexus models not to offer electrification, and so perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that it won't be sticking around much longer. In early 2025, Lexus announced that the 2025 model year would be the RC's last, with both the V8-powered RC F and lesser RC variants ending production some time during the year.
As of publication, there's no concrete cut-off date, and the model's build configurator remains live on the brand's website. However, with the brand — and indeed the wider industry — switching to smaller, more efficient, hybrid powertrains, it was always going to be likely that the RC would face the chopping block sooner rather than later. Rumors suggest that a new electrified coupe to replace both the RC and LC should be unveiled sooner rather than later, but as of this writing, no definite launch window has been confirmed.
Lexus IS 300 – 25 mpg
Although sports sedans aren't as plentiful as they once were, those that remain on the market are generally highly impressive. That means that the Lexus IS faces some tough competition, and in our latest review of the car, we weren't entirely sure it could square up to its rivals. The rumbling V8 engine in our Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance tester was exceptional, but we thought the rest of the car wasn't quite on par with the best in the segment.
Buyers looking for the most economical version of the IS won't be getting themselves a V8, either. In fact, the IS 300 has just half the cylinders, but it only achieves a relatively modest 25 mpg combined. In contrast, the V8-powered IS 500 F Sport Performance hits 20 mpg combined. While the V8 is considerably pricier and also less efficient, we'd still be inclined to take the hit and pick it over the IS 300, especially since buyers looking for ultimate efficiency will be much better served elsewhere in the Lexus range.
Lexus LS 500h AWD – 25 mpg
Lexus' priciest sedan offers refinement, luxury, and plenty of optional features, and in hybrid LS 500h form, it's reasonably efficient too. According to the EPA, it should hit a combined 25 mpg. Under the hood sits a 3.5L six-cylinder engine, with assistance from dual electric motors and a battery large enough to provide a very small amount of all-electric range. The extra weight of the hybrid powertrain is offset by the fact that Lexus includes air suspension as standard on all hybrid trims.
At first glance, the hybrid might seem like the obvious choice, but there's one big sticking point: its price. While the pure-gas LS starts from $81,685 excluding fees, the LS hybrid will cost at least $116,560. That puts the Lexus within the same territory as the BMW 7 Series, and only marginally short of the entry-level Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Both offer better driving dynamics and arguably better brand prestige, although for understated, wafting refinement, the LS is still a worthy contender.
Lexus TX 500h AWD – 27 mpg
A three-row family hauler with more space in the rear than the previous RX L, the Lexus TX fulfills its brief with aplomb. It's far from the most exciting SUV in its segment to drive, but offers seating for seven and enough grunt under the hood for urban and highway driving. It's competitively priced against its American and German rivals, and particularly in its TX 500h AWD guise, it's frugal too. According to the EPA, it should be good for 27 mpg combined.
The TX was new for the 2024 model year and it looks a little different from most other Lexus SUVs. That's no bad thing, particularly for buyers who weren't sold on the polarizing spindle grille that's ubiquitous across the brand's other offerings, but it does mean that the TX is a little less distinctive than its stablemates. Inside, the brand's top-tier build quality shines through, and the infotainment system is more intuitive than the brand's older setup. The TX certainly has plenty of competition, but for those looking for a well-equipped, well-built, and economical luxury family hauler, there isn't a lot to dislike about the SUV.
Lexus LC 500h – 29 mpg
Most of Lexus' models are recognizable without being attention-grabbing, but the Lexus LC coupe is not like the rest. It looks unlike anything else in the brand's range, and unlike anything else on the market for that matter. In LC 500 guise, it's available with a 5.0L V8 engine under the hood, while the LC 500h sports a hybrid V6 powertrain. It's the latter that's unsurprisingly the more efficient option, with an EPA-estimated combined rating of 29 mpg, but it lacks the drama of its eight-cylinder counterpart. We thought it lacked the refinement of the V8 too, particularly during more spirited driving.
Unlike most of Lexus' other models, there can be no sensible justification for buying an LC. It starts at just over $100,000, it's not particularly practical, and despite it being technically a four-seater, adults will only fit in the front. So, much like the IS sedan, being sensible with its powertrain isn't necessarily the best option. Buying the V8 is arguably the best way to experience the LC's charms, even if buyers will be sacrificing efficiency in the process.
Lexus RX 350h AWD – 36 mpg
The RX is one of the longest running models in Lexus' lineup, having been around since 1998. It pioneered the luxury crossover segment, giving buyers the driving dynamics of a car with the space and shape of a high-end SUV, and despite the increased competition over the decades, it still remains a compelling choice. The most efficient non-PHEV variant is the RX 350h AWD, which achieves an average 36 mpg combined according to the EPA.
A plug-in hybrid RX is also available, but it's significantly pricier than the regular hybrid, and its real-world efficiency will vary drastically depending upon how frequently drivers recharge its battery. For those who want to do without the hassle of finding a charger, the RX 350h AWD is the better option. It delivers exactly what buyers of the Lexus RX have loved about the model for years: it's comfortable, efficient, reliable, and it's offered at a price that's competitive with its biggest rivals.
Lexus NX 350h AWD – 39 mpg
Slotting in below the RX in Lexus' SUV range, the NX is a more affordably priced model that's even more economical than its bestselling stablemate. The Lexus NX 350h AWD is the most efficient non-PHEV variant, with an EPA-estimated average fuel consumption of 39 mpg combined. The NX offers much of the same appeal as the RX, but in a smaller package, and thus without the same family-hauling potential. Space for cargo and for the rear passengers isn't quite as generous, but two average-sized adults can still fit in the rear row without issue.
A long list of options are also available when adding extras like a head-up display, a power tailgate, and leather seats. As standard, the car comes with faux leather upholstery. However, in top-spec form, the NX can get pricey, and any buyers that add too many options can see the price of an NX 350h spiral past $65,000. That puts it in the same price bracket as the plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ AWD, which adds a longer all-electric range but will require external charging to reach its advertised efficiency.
Lexus UX 300h – 43 mpg
The smallest SUV in Lexus' range is also its most efficient, with a combined average rating of 43 mpg according to EPA figures. The UX 300h starts from $37,715 for 2025, offering an entry into Lexus ownership for buyers on a more modest budget. Those with a little more cash to spend and who desire some more driving fun could consider the UX 300h F Sport Handling, which SlashGear spent some time with at the end of 2024. We found it to be surprisingly fun to drive for a crossover, and more than powerful enough given its size.
Its cabin also delivered Lexus' usual levels of fit and finish, despite its lower price, although we weren't quite as sold on the infotainment system. It was sluggish and unresponsive, and not on par with the best of the brand's latest infotainment setups. Still, we found plenty to like about the car, even if the $46,180 starting price of the F Sport Handling made it a little less attainable than the base-spec UX.
Lexus ES 300h – 44 mpg
The most efficient Lexus that doesn't require access to a charger is the Lexus ES 300h, which should return 44 mpg combined according to the EPA. The ES is one of the older models in Lexus' lineup, having been on sale in its current form for over half a decade, and it's available in both pure-gas and hybrid form.
The hybrid starts from $44,615 in its base-spec form, rising to $53,505 for the ES 300h Ultra Luxury. It's not an insignificant difference in price, but given that we felt base trims were slightly stingy on their equipment levels, the higher trims of the ES range are arguably better value overall.
The ES isn't a standout model in the Lexus range, in fact, it's one of the least memorable. It's upscale, offers a comfortable ride, and features the same build quality that Lexus is renowned for, but other models do more to impress. That said, it's hard to argue with its efficiency figures, which remain exceptional for its segment, even if the rest of the car is not as exceptional.