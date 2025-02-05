2025 Lexus LX 700h First Drive: Hybrid Power, Ultra Luxury, And Six-Figure Status

Fresh off the confusion of Toyota's new 4Runner launch, I joined Lexus for the debut of the new LX 700h in Northern California. This model year marks the first time the LX comes with an available hybrid engine, but also the addition of an Overtrail package to mirror the popular GX 550 trim, including "triple-locked" front, center, and rear differentials for the first time since the 1990s.

The LX skips an Overtrail+ option, though, since the idea around the largest of Lexus SUVs always included the luxury details that the GX's "+" sign added. Instead, the Overtrail LX 700h receives knobby tires on small wheels and revisions to the electronically adjustable suspension, plus black and matte exterior trim.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Of course, adding off-roady goodies to the LX essentially means that Lexus now sells the only J300-based SUV available in the United States, since the revived Land Cruiser and GX both ride on the J250 Prado chassis. But at the LX's price tier, the hybrid probably means more for most consumers, adding power and modestly improved fuel economy to the flagship luxury seven-seater. Lexus still wanted to show off the LX Overtrail's off-roading prowess, though, even though the launch program also included plenty of time in the road-going F Sport Handling and Ultra Luxury trims.

