Lexus Is Killing Off Another V8 Model: Here's The One That's Going Away
The Lexus RC and RC F are shuffling off the mortal coil, and with it, yet another V8-powered Lexus is retired. According to a press release, the 2025 model year will not only mark the end of the V8-powered Lexus RC F, but the Lexus RC as a whole. Lexus, in a fairly poetic way for a press release, says: "Offering consumers one last taste of their exhilarating performance and unparalleled grace, the RC and RC F will cross the proverbial finish line in harmony as 2025 comes to a close." This announcement ends an era in Lexus history.
Aside from the fact that the model itself is departing the shores of this world to a far green country, under a swift sunrise, the automaker noted that the RC F will be available as a Final Edition release. It will come with 19-inch BBS wheels, a carbon fiber roof and spoilers, and an active rear wing. Lexus is going all out for the demise of the RC F, starting at $94,000. Of course the main selling point of the RC F is its 5.0-liter V8. In its final iteration, that V8 can propel the RC F Final Edition to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds, and reach a top speed of 168 miles per hour.
In the arms of the V8 angels
Joining the V8 RC F is the RC 300 and RC 350. The base model RC 300 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that throws out 241 horsepower. Throwing all wheel drive into the mix upgrades the power train to a 260 horsepower 3.5-liter V6. The non-V8 RC culminates in the RC 350 AWD F Sport, with power further boosted to 311 horsepower. It will start at $55,720 before going away for good.
While there is no specific date as of yet when the RC and RC F will officially cease production, the cars themselves will be arriving at dealerships soon, as early as the first quarter. There will, however, always be time to mourn the momentous loss of the RC F. Still, with that mourning, Lexus V8 fans can celebrate and sing of the visits the RC F has paid to them over the years.