Lexus Is Killing Off Another V8 Model: Here's The One That's Going Away

The Lexus RC and RC F are shuffling off the mortal coil, and with it, yet another V8-powered Lexus is retired. According to a press release, the 2025 model year will not only mark the end of the V8-powered Lexus RC F, but the Lexus RC as a whole. Lexus, in a fairly poetic way for a press release, says: "Offering consumers one last taste of their exhilarating performance and unparalleled grace, the RC and RC F will cross the proverbial finish line in harmony as 2025 comes to a close." This announcement ends an era in Lexus history.

Aside from the fact that the model itself is departing the shores of this world to a far green country, under a swift sunrise, the automaker noted that the RC F will be available as a Final Edition release. It will come with 19-inch BBS wheels, a carbon fiber roof and spoilers, and an active rear wing. Lexus is going all out for the demise of the RC F, starting at $94,000. Of course the main selling point of the RC F is its 5.0-liter V8. In its final iteration, that V8 can propel the RC F Final Edition to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds, and reach a top speed of 168 miles per hour.