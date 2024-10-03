A Look At The History Of Lexus: Where Did The Brand Get Its Name & Logo?

It may come as a bit of a surprise to learn that many luxury performance cars you know and love are actually sub-brands of much larger automakers. This practice of creating special sub-brand divisions is pretty common in the industry, with companies seeking to expand their portfolio by offering new, often premium products and services to attract a specific part of the market.

Sub-brands tend to take on a completely distinctive voice and identity, which can be especially critical if the goal is to sell those models internationally. These divisions can also serve as an incubator for specialty projects and exploring innovative ideas, as was the case with the origination of Lexus.

Lexus is actually the luxury vehicle division of the Toyota Motor Corporation. Although the brands present themselves as separate entities with their own distinctive models and designs, Toyota still owns Lexus in the same way that Infiniti is controlled by Nissan or Acura is managed by Honda. The fact that Lexus has only been in existence for 35 years makes its success as fourth among the world's top-ranked luxury brands all the more extraordinary.

