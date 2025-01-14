Every Lexus V8 Engine, Ranked From Most To Least Powerful

Toyota established its luxury brand Lexus all the way back in 1989. In the last 35 years, the Japanese automaker has become not just one of the most stylish manufacturers of vehicles but also one of the most dependable automobile brands on the market. It may not have the history of other luxury brands like BMW or Mercedes-Benz, nor the novelty factor of a Tesla, but Lexus has carved itself out a space because so many people are drawn to the aesthetics and reliability of the various Lexus models.

However, there is not as much talk about what powers these vehicles. Going all the way back to 1989, Lexus has been utilizing a variety of V8 engines in its cars which are among the most powerful engines the company has ever used for its vehicles. None of these V8 engines are exclusive to Lexus, as Toyota will use them in other vehicles, but just because they aren't luxury exclusive doesn't mean they aren't worth having under the hood. Lexus has used eight different V8 engines for its vehicles, all of which have their own output capabilities. We will go through the horsepower and torque specs of each of these engines to rank them by how much power you can expect.