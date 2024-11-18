7 Things To Know Before Buying A Lexus RX 350 (New Or Used)

According to ratings from marketing research firm J.D. Power (which has been evaluating car reliability using consumer data since 2007), the 2010, 2011, 2020, and 2015 Lexus RX 350 models are the most dependable iterations of the midsize SUV, with respective quality and reliability ratings of 93, 92, 91, and 90 out of 100. What this means is that these model years are well worth considering if you want a bulletproof SUV that won't suffer frequent breakdowns or saddle you with surprise bills. That's not to say the rest of the models aren't trustworthy, though, as the RX 350 is thoroughly Toyota reliable and consistently earns high ratings for dependability. Reliability ratings are also not always definitive since they can change depending on the company conducting the assessment and the method used. For example, Consumer Reports data cites that the 2023, 2022, and 2021 are the most reliable Lexus RX 350 models, with perfect reliability ratings of 5 out of 5, which stand in contrast to the J.D. Power statistics above.

Advertisement

That's even before you consider the fact that the 2010 RX 350, which has the highest J.D. Power reliability rating at 93/100, is actually often viewed as one of the worst RX 350 years. So, if you're in the market for a used car, a little research beyond reliability scores can go a really long way when trying to determine whether a particular car can be relied upon. According to the automotive website Four Wheel Trends, the worst overall year for the Lexus RX 350 is 2007. That choice was informed in part by the SUV's dashboard, which can crack over time, and once this happens, the only true solution would be to replace the entire dashboard. The 2007 RX 350 is also susceptible to steering leaks and isn't very fuel-efficient, according to the website. In regard to safety, Four Wheel Trends notes the 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 Lexus RX 350 models years are the safest, with all five models having earned NHTSA's 5-star overall safety rating.

Advertisement