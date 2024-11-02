10 Of The Most Successful Models In Lexus History

Meteoric rise. It's a term often used to describe the rapid ascent of transformative tech companies. Apple. Microsoft. Nvidia. Even Tesla, which, let's admit, operates like one. However, back in the 1990s it was the Lexus name that was often put next to that term. You might think that it was just the luxury arm of Toyota. No big deal, right? Well, it turns out that this arm had a plan to unsettle the status quo in the luxury segment, big time.

Advertisement

Lexus ultimately succeeded and became the biggest luxury automaker in the U.S. by the end of the century. Hardly surprising, because most of its models were hot sellers. Most of them were launched in the 1990s, but the company never stopped breaking new ground. Some cars on this list were launched less than a decade ago!

However, here we won't just look at the sales numbers and call it a day. That would be too easy and boring. Success is not only measured in units sold but also with influence. Legacy, too. Yes, you can't easily calculate these things, but they play a huge role in the making of a true automotive giant. After all, there is no Mercedes-Benz without the 300 SL Gullwing and no Audi without Quattro.

Advertisement

Now that we cleared the air, let's see which models shaped Lexus into becoming a global phenomenon. In this Lexus success journey, we'll show you the secrets of the brand's relentless hunt for engineering the best cars possible, opening new grounds in the automotive industry, and producing machines that dreams are made of. Enjoy!