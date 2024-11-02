10 Of The Most Successful Models In Lexus History
Meteoric rise. It's a term often used to describe the rapid ascent of transformative tech companies. Apple. Microsoft. Nvidia. Even Tesla, which, let's admit, operates like one. However, back in the 1990s it was the Lexus name that was often put next to that term. You might think that it was just the luxury arm of Toyota. No big deal, right? Well, it turns out that this arm had a plan to unsettle the status quo in the luxury segment, big time.
Lexus ultimately succeeded and became the biggest luxury automaker in the U.S. by the end of the century. Hardly surprising, because most of its models were hot sellers. Most of them were launched in the 1990s, but the company never stopped breaking new ground. Some cars on this list were launched less than a decade ago!
However, here we won't just look at the sales numbers and call it a day. That would be too easy and boring. Success is not only measured in units sold but also with influence. Legacy, too. Yes, you can't easily calculate these things, but they play a huge role in the making of a true automotive giant. After all, there is no Mercedes-Benz without the 300 SL Gullwing and no Audi without Quattro.
Now that we cleared the air, let's see which models shaped Lexus into becoming a global phenomenon. In this Lexus success journey, we'll show you the secrets of the brand's relentless hunt for engineering the best cars possible, opening new grounds in the automotive industry, and producing machines that dreams are made of. Enjoy!
Lexus LS (1989 to Present)
Toyota was already flying high in the 1980s as one of the world's largest automakers. Its Corolla was already selling like hotcakes, and the Land Cruiser was an established off-roader. However, its models couldn't match the engineering prowess of its German rivals.
Toyota's entry into the luxury world wasn't going to be a lower-priced alternative, though. Heck, the company was even ready to ditch its badge for its first true luxury car. Enter the Lexus LS (Luxury Sedan) – Japan's first true V8 luxury sedan that not only competed with the Germans but beat them on their own turf. Launched in 1989, the first-ever Lexus was the fruit of one of the largest and most expensive development sequences in history. Budget? Infinite. A staggering 1,400 engineers, 60 designers, 2,300 technicians, and over 200 support workers worked for six years to grant the wishes of then-Toyota president Eiji Toyoda to build the best car in the world.
To say that the Lexus LS was a success would be an understatement. Only a year after its introduction, it helped Lexus become the best-selling luxury import brand in the U.S. Not only that, but it was better at luxury than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a fraction of the price. The LS 400 was quieter and smoother than its rivals. It was better made. Put bluntly, it was one of the most obsessively-engineered cars in history. Unsurprisingly, the Lexus LS 400 is also one of the most reliable luxury sedans. The LS ultimately fell out of favor with Lexus' SUVs but remains the brand's most important model in history, and today still serves as its flagship.
Lexus ES (1989 to Present)
The LS 400 takes all the fame for Lexus' success, and rightfully so. Still, hiding in its shadows was the smaller ES (Executive Sedan) — a compact luxury sedan that was launched alongside its bigger brother to boost sales. Unlike the LS, though, the ES was a Camry-based, front-wheel-drive sedan. Reviewers weren't so keen on the rebadging, but the more luxurious interior and sharp styling were enough to lure buyers into Lexus showrooms. So much so that the ES 250 became the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. by 1992.
Over the years, Lexus did more to differentiate the ES from its Toyota cousin. The luxury sedan grew in size, and its V6 engines became bigger, too. Still, although initially it was designed as a sporty, athletic sedan, the ES never escaped the front-wheel-drive realm. Foreseeably, it was mocked by enthusiasts for being an "old people car," but the general audience didn't care. What they saw was an affordable, well-made, and reliable luxury sedan. Toyota even embraced that leitmotif in the 2000s, and placed the ES firmly in rolling palace territory, despite putting a potent 272 hp, 3.5-liter V6 in the fourth-gen ES 350.
Even today, the ES 300h, available exclusively with a hybrid drivetrain, floats like a butterfly over every mile. Thanks to its electrified bits, it's surprisingly fuel-efficient, too. It comes as no surprise, then, that the Lexus ES is still one of the best-selling luxury sedan in the U.S.
Lexus IS (1999 to Present)
Lexus knew that in order to compete with the athletic German sedans like the BMW 3 Series it needed a proper rear-wheel-drive machine. So, in 1998, the luxury brand introduced the IS (Intelligent Sports) — its first-ever compact sports sedan. With its sleek yet sporty appearance, the IS 200 immediately captured the attention of the younger audience.
More importantly, though, the chief engineer of the IS project, Nobuaki Katayama, has previously worked on the revered AE86 and MK IV Supra. Predictably, handling balance and driving involvement took center stage, with the engineers opting for a 2.0-liter inline-six engine initially, paired to a six-speed manual. Soon after, the U.S. got the IS 300, a souped-up version with the 3.0-liter 2JZ-GE engine, producing 215 hp. Smooth and potent, the new powerplant gave the IS 300 vital straight-line urgency.
In 2005, Lexus introduced the second-gen IS 250 and IS 350. Now with an even more head-turning design and new V6 engines, Lexus' compact sports sedan had everything it needed to compete with the Germans. Toyota's luxury arm was even bolder with the third-gen IS, which looked like a sci-fi sedan next to its competitors. The V6 engines remained, but there was also an efficient hybrid in some markets, and later a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four.
Today, Lexus sells a heavily revised version of the third-gen IS in North America, showing that there is still a place for the model in its lineup. With a youthful, sharp styling, the IS serves as an entry point into the brand for many younger enthusiasts.
Lexus IS F (2008 to 2014)
The regular IS sedan has always been popular among buyers, but the compact sedan's ascent to stardom started with the IS F. Like with many Lexus models before, the IS F was the fruit of the company's relentless pursuit of the Germans. This time, though, the company aimed for the performance crown in the sports sedan segment. You know, the category where the M3, C63, and RS4 dominated.
Dare we say it, Lexus got it right on its first attempt at a performance vehicle. The IS F was based on the regular IS, sure, but amplified to the extreme. Under the scooped bonnet, there was a meaty 5.0-liter V8 making 416 hp. Of course, it wasn't just any V8. This was a Japanese naturally-aspirated exotica. Yamaha-designed high-flow cylinder heads, titanium valves, and a forged crankshaft secured by a racing-sourced four-bolt technique. Paired exclusively with an 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters, the IS F reached 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and had a top speed of 170 mph.
Still, the numbers were just one piece of the puzzle. Chief engineer Yukihiko Yaguchi was more interested in creating a car that "transformed every moment of driving into pure experience," as he told the Lexus UK Magazine. So, the IS F also had a significantly revised suspension, much bigger brakes, sharper steering, and improved aerodynamics. As our colleague Chris Davies found in his 2014 Lexus IS review, the engineers might have overshoot the suspension's stiffness, but everything else from the "pure driving experience" abracadabra remained intact, including the sweet-sounding V8. Lexus' F division really did arrive with a bang.
Lexus RX (1998 to Present)
Toyota didn't become an automotive giant just by improving on what others were doing. Innovation was always necessary to succeed, and Lexus needed an innovation to make an even bigger splash on the market. So, in 1998, the company launched the RX (Radiant Crossover) — the world's first luxury crossover. With a car-like ride quality, higher clearance, and a 220 hp 3.0-liter V6, the RX 300 followed in the footsteps of the RAV4, albeit with more flair and luxury.
To say that people loved it would be an understatement. In fact, the whole automotive industry followed what Lexus did with the RX. Not only that, but luxury crossovers dominate sales charts and are looking to kill regular body shapes like sedans. To think that it all started with a raised luxury hatchback sitting on a front-wheel-drive platform. All-wheel-drive was also available, but make no mistake –- the RX 300 wasn't an off-roader. Instead, it was designed to carry passengers in style and comfort while emitting an adventurous vibe.
To a seasoned automotive enthusiast, this sounds dull, but to the general car buyer, the RX 300 was a godsend. Nicely-finished inside, and with a smooth V6 engine upfront, the crossover lured thousands of buyers in Lexus' showrooms. The model still goes strong today and it remains one of the best-selling luxury crossover in the U.S., and Lexus' best-selling vehicle, period. It's even available with a plethora of powertrain options, including turbocharged inline-four, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants, ranging from 246 to 366 hp.
Lexus NX (2014 to Present)
Lexus spearheaded the luxury crossover segment, but it was slow to respond with a more compact model. BMW, for instance, launched its X3 in 2004, while Audi started producing the Q5 in 2008. It took Lexus an additional six years to show us its first compact luxury crossover, the NX (Nimble Crossover). Still, the Japanese brand's first foray was quite flashy, with extra-sharp origami styling that catches the eye to this day.
The NX shared most of the mechanical bits with the RAV4 and was available with the same 197 hp hybrid system (NX 300h) as the RAV4, paired with a CVT. Fortunately, Lexus did something to differentiate the Lexus counterpart and offered it exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, producing 238 hp. Still, the fact that NX's striking body was a disguise for the RAV4 internals didn't hurt it a bit. The first-gen model flew off the shelves, becoming one of the best-selling compact luxury crossovers in the U.S.
The second-gen model, introduced in 2021, doubled down on the success of the original. The latest Lexus NX is also available as a practical plug-in hybrid, with 302 electrified horses pushing it to 60 mph in six seconds. Moreover, the NX 450h+ has an excellent EPA-estimated, electric-only range of 37 miles. To no one's surprise, the Lexus NX was once again one of the best-selling small luxury crossovers in the U.S. in 2023, coming in right after the Tesla Model Y.
Lexus LX (1996 to Present)
Lexus' multi-pronged approach to establishing dominance in the luxury market was evident when it launched the body-on-frame LX (Large Crossover) in 1996. Clearly aimed at the Range Rover — likely because the Germans didn't have a similar vehicle — the 1996 LX 450 was based on the Land Cruiser FJ80. It inherited all the good off-road bits, like 4WD, solid front and rear axles, a low-range transfer case, a locking center differential, and an available rear locking differential. The 4.5-liter inline-six with 215 hp was also borrowed from the Land Cruiser.
Inside, though, the LX 450 had a full leather upholstery, unlike the plastic one in the Land Cruiser. Wood inserts were present, too, showcasing the model's luxury credentials. The second-gen LX 470 continued with the same narrative, though it had a slightly different front fascia when compared to the Land Cruiser. It was also the first generation with a V8 engine (4.7-liter), which for the third generation grew to a 5.7-liter capacity.
The current LX is exclusively equipped with a 409 hp, 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, and shares the platform with the Land Cruiser 300. Still, it looks like its own model now, with unique body panels all around. The LX 600 model we drove in 2022 was also uber-luxurious inside, with rear seats that are a complete bliss to ride on. To have that much opulence in an SUV that won't shy away from rock-crawling or mudding is truly unique, and deep-pocketed buyers show full support with their hard-earned money.
Lexus GX (2003 to Present)
Other luxury automakers must be jealous of Lexus for having so many Toyota platforms to pick from because, in 2003, the company launched the first-ever GX (Grand Crossover). Again based on a Land Cruiser — but this time on the smaller Prado — the GX was aimed at people who wanted a more luxurious take on the SUV but found the LX too expensive. Like its larger brother, the first-gen GX shared most mechanical bits with the Land Cruiser J120. Apart from the engine, that is. This time, Lexus opted for a 4.7-liter V8, instead of the 4.0-liter V6 in the Land Cruiser. A true power move, if you will.
Once the second-gen GX 460 arrived in 2009, now based on the Land Cruiser J150, the model already gained popularity among the off-road crowd. The combination of a luxurious cabin built to Lexus standards and tough, go-anywhere mechanics, put the GX in a class of its own. More than anything, though, the GX 460 proved to be one of the most reliable vehicles on sale in the U.S. Even today it's a hugely popular as a platform for overland builds.
You must think that carrying on the legacy of such a popular predecessor might be hard for the third-gen model. To complicate things further, the latest GX 550 replaces the V8 with a 3.44-liter twin-turbo V6. Blasphemous? We'll let you decide that, but we'll also point out that the 2024 Lexus GX is a luxury SUV with some serious off-road capability. It looks the part, too!
Lexus LC (2017 to Present)
Okay, okay, Lexus knows how to build sedans and SUVs, but what about cars you'd put on your bedroom wall? Something to compete with the likes of Aston Martin and Jaguar maybe? Enter the LC (Luxury Coupe) — Lexus' latest grand-tourer. While the LC wasn't the first-ever Lexus grand-tourer as the SC beat it to the punch way back in 1991, the SC was the same car as the JDM Toyota Soarer.
The LC, on the other hand, is a unicorn in Lexus' lineup. No part bin sharing with Toyota this time. Hardly surprising, because the LC served as the brand's halo car. A model you'd hang on your wall. Looking at it, we have to say that Lexus succeeded. Created by designer Tadao Mori, the LC looks futuristic and classical at the same time, both in coupe and convertible form. Step inside, though, and the interior will leave you speechless. Fully upholstered in leather and with great attention to detail, LC's cabin downright embarrasses equally priced GTs, like the Jaguar F-Type.
The best part? It's available with the 5.0-liter V8 from other Lexus performance models. With 471 hp, the naturally aspirated powertrain isn't the most potent around, but it provides an acoustic spectacle that's hard to match in most current grand tourers. To put it differently, the LC 500 won't win you races, but don't confuse that with boring. This is a car you'd enjoy driving, not racing. Crucially, it put Lexus in the upper echelon and gave young enthusiasts something to dream of.
Lexus LFA (2010 to 2012)
Even after the launch of the IS F, the world wasn't convinced of the Lexus' commitment to producing fun cars. However, as it has done many times in its short history, Lexus stunned the world with the LFA (Lexus F-Sports Apex) in 2009, two decades after doing the same with the LS 400. Once again, Toyota poured millions into the project and developed world-first technologies to make the LFA stand out. Only this time, Lexus wanted to compete with Ferrari and Lamborghini. Tall order? Not for Lexus.
The result is one of the most exquisite supercars ever made. Honed on the racetrack and with a body sculpted from carbon fiber, the LFA was unlike anything the Japanese auto industry has produced before. Lexus even produced a brand-new loom to weave the carbon fiber, because no other could produce the shapes necessary. Admittedly, LFA's body is quite complex, with aerodynamic performance taking over form.
Still, it's the naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V10 engine that made the LFA so special. Codeveloped with Yamaha, this V10 is a true automotive gem. This supercar offers 553 hp at 8,700 rpm, 354 lb-ft of torque at 6,800 rpm, and a screaming 9,000 rpm redline. As compact as a V8, as light as a V6. It pushed the LFA to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and to a 203 mph top speed.
Lexus made only 500 samples of the LFA but didn't sell all of them. As such, you could argue it was a failure, but its legacy resonates to this day. LFA's V10 aural extravaganza still dominates social media and brings thousands of enthusiasts to Lexus' showrooms. An icon — that's what the LFA is.