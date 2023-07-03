The 5 Coolest Cars With Gullwing Doors

There's something about cars with gullwing doors that make people reach for their smartphones and take photos. Gullwing doors differ from Lamborghini's scissor doors since the former is hinged on a roof section and opens upwards. Most new vehicles have conventional doors that swing outwards, while luxury brands like Rolls-Royce have reverse-opening suicide doors. But if a particular carmaker wants to make an immediate visual impact with any new vehicle, installing a pair of gullwing doors should do the trick.

The earliest example of a car with gullwing doors is the Bugatti Type 64 prototype. Conceived in 1939 by Jean Bugatti with what the French call "papillon doors," Type 64 was supposed to be the successor to the brand's legendary Type 57. However, Jean Bugatti's untimely death in 1939 and the German invasion during WWII sealed the demise of the Type 64. But before all that happened, the Bugatti factory officially produced a single Type 64 prototype and two chassis models without bodies.

Since Jean Bugatti's prototype, the automotive industry has produced several cars with gullwing doors. Here are some of the coolest and most unforgettable.