How Reliable Was The Original Lexus LS400? And Is It Worth Getting One Today?

When Toyota president Eiji Toyoda set his sights on building "a car that is better than the best in the world" in 1983, the automotive community thought that Japan's largest automaker had lost their footing. The original 1990 Lexus LS 400 that debuted in 1989 (internally known as "Circle F" or "project F1") took six years to develop from scratch. It required the brainpower of 60 designers, 2,300 technicians, 200 support workers, and 1,400 engineers split up into 24 teams.

The top-secret Circle F project set lofty engineering targets during development: The first-ever Lexus LS 400 should have a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed, a drag coefficient of no more than 0.29, return 22 mpg, and cruise at 62 mph with noise cabin levels not exceeding 58 decibels.

The LS 400 was to be faster, quieter, and more aerodynamic than its BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar foes; an overly ambitious target that led Toyota's director of product engineering, Akira Takahashi, to tell LS 400 chief engineer, Ichiro Suzuki, that "it could not be done," and that "you're out of your mind."