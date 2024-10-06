3 Of The Best Years For The Lexus RX 350 (And 4 To Avoid)
The Lexus RX 350 rolled off the factory line and into dealerships across the country, selling an impressive 103,340 units in 2007, per GoodcarBadcar.net. Now in its fifth generation, the latest RX includes variants like the F SPORT Performance, offers enhanced rear legroom, comes equipped with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, and much more. However, in this crossover's lifespan, there have been some particularly excellent years, some of which unfortunately proved to be less successful. However, it's important to note that among other options in this genre, the RX is one of the most reliable SUVs of all time.
The first contemporary crossover debuted in the mid-90s, offering a mashup of automotive genres so that drivers could experience the advantages of both a sedan and sport-utility vehicle. The crossover category then quickly expanded to include luxury, with models like the Lexus RX 300, which launched in 1998. Over the subsequent years, the RX received several enhancements in both features and power. If you're looking for a used RX 350, the best model years include 2011, 2015, and 2018 due to aspects like reliability, reviews, and model innovations. However, you'll want to stay away from the 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2017 RX 350s as they, unfortunately, have experienced significant issues.
Best years: 2011 Lexus RX 350
The third generation of the RX 350 featured a significant redesign, and the 2011 is a bright spot in the crossover's history. This iteration had a new exterior look and some innovative interior additions, like the Remote Touch control used to operate the media display, along with fewer complaints.
However, most importantly, this RX 350 is considered one of the most dependable in the series, achieving a JD Power score of 92 out of 100 on both quality and reliability. The 2011 model was also notably praised by Edmunds.com, with an excellent reliability rating, and ranked in the top 3 of available luxury crossovers of the time.
One owner exclaimed, "Even though it's 9 years old, it's like a new car!" Another driver explained, "Well engineered, still no interior squeaks or noises after 110,000 miles." In addition, 91% of owners would recommend the 2011 RX 350, per Cars.com.
Best years: 2015 Lexus RX 350
In 2015, this crossover included some new standard features like a 7-inch media navigation center and a rear camera for enhanced visibility. For those who appreciate premium sound systems, Lexus installed an additional 3 speakers into the crossover for a total of 12. This year also includes an innovative feature that detects unhealthy air, like that found around congested roadways, and automatically engages a recirculation setting to limit harmful emissions from entering the RX 350.
This RX 350 also snagged the top safety pick from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), receiving the best score possible in several crashworthiness categories and an advanced rating for accident avoidance. With almost 250 reviews, this iteration of the RX 350 received a 4.5 out of 5 on Kelly Blue Book from drivers, ranking highest in the area of reliability. We ranked the most reliable car brands and found Lexus to a be top choice, echoing a similar theme seen over the years with this car maker.
Best years: 2018 Lexus RX 350
The 2018 luxury crossover from Lexus received a long-awaited addition that was considered an oversight among earlier models. Finally, a three-row model was introduced to transform the RX 350 RXL into a 7-passenger vehicle. Unfortunately, the automaker recently decided to remove the three-row variant from the RX in 2023, only offering two rows for the foreseeable future. So, for those who fancy the style, features, and comfort of the RX 350, along with some extra passenger space, the 2018 is a great option.
The all-wheel drive model also received recognition from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) with an overall safety score of 5 out of 5 stars with only 1 recall and 30 complaints. This makes the 2018 RX 350 a standout among other options when looking for a used SUV.
You can find some affordable deals on 2018 RX 350 models that were originally offered at a starting MSRP of $44,495 for much less today. For example, Kelly Blue Book has listings with just over 52,000 miles for under $29,000 for those looking for the best bargain.
The worst years: 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2017 Lexus RX 350
By far, this Lexus crossover's worst year was 2007. According to CarComplaints.com, this iteration of the RX 350 stumbled in some significant ways, suffering interior issues like a cracking dashboard. In addition, while several model years suffered an oil leak, the issue is more prevalent in the 2007 model. The following year, in 2008, the RX 350 faired slightly better, but owners still reported cracks in the dashboard, as well as costly issues surrounding shifting and a leak in the power steering system, some of which occurred at an even lower mileage than in 2007.
According to CoPilotSearch.com, the steering fluid leak is particularly problematic due to the possibility of losing control while driving, it's occurred several times in vehicles with fewer than 100,000 miles, and can cost around $1,600 to repair. Another troublesome issue appeared in model years from 2007 – 2014 (skipping over the 2011 iteration), where the airbag system would indicate malfunctions via warning indicators. Owners who had their vehicle diagnosed by a mechanic who could read the crossover's error codes found alerts for a variety of airbag components, such as the battery and sensors.
The 2017 RX 350 experienced many reports of rain-sensing wiper system malfunctions. CarParts.com reported that broken rain sensors and lackluster performance at night were widely reported by drivers of this particular year. In addition to some select RX 350 models to avoid, there are some other used Lexus models you should steer clear of at all costs.