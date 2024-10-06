3 Of The Best Years For The Lexus RX 350 (And 4 To Avoid)

The Lexus RX 350 rolled off the factory line and into dealerships across the country, selling an impressive 103,340 units in 2007, per GoodcarBadcar.net. Now in its fifth generation, the latest RX includes variants like the F SPORT Performance, offers enhanced rear legroom, comes equipped with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, and much more. However, in this crossover's lifespan, there have been some particularly excellent years, some of which unfortunately proved to be less successful. However, it's important to note that among other options in this genre, the RX is one of the most reliable SUVs of all time.

The first contemporary crossover debuted in the mid-90s, offering a mashup of automotive genres so that drivers could experience the advantages of both a sedan and sport-utility vehicle. The crossover category then quickly expanded to include luxury, with models like the Lexus RX 300, which launched in 1998. Over the subsequent years, the RX received several enhancements in both features and power. If you're looking for a used RX 350, the best model years include 2011, 2015, and 2018 due to aspects like reliability, reviews, and model innovations. However, you'll want to stay away from the 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2017 RX 350s as they, unfortunately, have experienced significant issues.