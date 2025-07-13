5 New Features On The 2026 Toyota Rav4 That We're Excited About

Toyota recently unveiled the brand-new, redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4, which is poised to again top the sales charts globally as soon as it hits showrooms. The Recreational Active Vehicle with 4WD has been a success story ever since the first generation arrived in 1993. A two-door SUV with a compact hatchback footprint, it brought fun to the SUV segment.

Still, the RAV4 evolved into a more mundane family crossover SUV over the years. Space and practicality took center stage, with Toyota's best-seller slowly losing its off-road chops. However, Toyota will look to change that with the brand-new model. The pandemic has brought increased interest in off-road-capable machines, and the 2026 RAV4 will look to capitalize on that.

Toyota opted for a rugged design this time around, featuring more angular and muscular lines. The seven distinct trims also cover a wide range of price points and buyer needs, while the improved powertrains aim to bring fresh blood to the nameplate. Skeptics will say that it rides on the same TNGA-K platform as before, but in its defense, Toyota says it improved body rigidity to enhance ride comfort and agility. A high-damping adhesive was also used to reduce micro-vibrations and road noise, tightening the gap between the RAV-4 and an offering from a luxury marque such as Lexus.

We'll see whether Toyota's claims are true once we put the 2026 RAV4 through its paces. Still, there are some new 2026 features that we're truly excited about, as they have the potential to transform the landscape in the compact crossover SUV category. Let's have a closer look!