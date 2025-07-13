5 New Features On The 2026 Toyota Rav4 That We're Excited About
Toyota recently unveiled the brand-new, redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4, which is poised to again top the sales charts globally as soon as it hits showrooms. The Recreational Active Vehicle with 4WD has been a success story ever since the first generation arrived in 1993. A two-door SUV with a compact hatchback footprint, it brought fun to the SUV segment.
Still, the RAV4 evolved into a more mundane family crossover SUV over the years. Space and practicality took center stage, with Toyota's best-seller slowly losing its off-road chops. However, Toyota will look to change that with the brand-new model. The pandemic has brought increased interest in off-road-capable machines, and the 2026 RAV4 will look to capitalize on that.
Toyota opted for a rugged design this time around, featuring more angular and muscular lines. The seven distinct trims also cover a wide range of price points and buyer needs, while the improved powertrains aim to bring fresh blood to the nameplate. Skeptics will say that it rides on the same TNGA-K platform as before, but in its defense, Toyota says it improved body rigidity to enhance ride comfort and agility. A high-damping adhesive was also used to reduce micro-vibrations and road noise, tightening the gap between the RAV-4 and an offering from a luxury marque such as Lexus.
We'll see whether Toyota's claims are true once we put the 2026 RAV4 through its paces. Still, there are some new 2026 features that we're truly excited about, as they have the potential to transform the landscape in the compact crossover SUV category. Let's have a closer look!
Hybrid-only & more powerful than ever before
Toyota is a pioneer in hybrid-electric vehicles, launching the first-gen Prius way back in 1997. Today, the company's hybrids are revered for ease of use, reliability, and fuel efficiency. Moreover, electrified Toyota cars accounted for 46% of Toyota's overall sales in June 2025. So, unsurprisingly, you can't have the sixth-gen RAV4 in a gas-only form.
This is a big deal. To begin with, going hybrid-only puts Toyota on a pedestal in terms of numbers. With 203 hp, the gas-powered 2025 RAV4 was already the most powerful SUV under $30,000 in the U.S. Still, with 226 hp on tap, the base hybrid now offers significantly more oomph. Yes, going hybrid-only will undoubtedly raise the price — the current RAV4 Hybrid starts at $34,050. However, the new entry-level hybrid is now front-wheel drive — previously, it was available only with all-wheel drive (AWD). Therefore, the cost should be around $32,000 to $33,000. Higher than the gas-only model, but the hybrid will be significantly more fuel efficient.
With an additional electric motor on the back axle, the AWD hybrid now produces 236 hp — 17 hp more than the 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Even so, it should be more economical, as the 2026 RAV4 comes with Toyota's improved fifth-generation Hybrid system. Both hybrid powertrains will be available in the LE, SE, XLE, XSE, and Limited trims. The 2026 RAV4 Woodland will be available only as an AWD model, offered with either the regular AWD hybrid or the plug-in hybrid. Finally, the brand-new RAV4 GR Sport will only be available with the plug-in hybrid model.
The PHEV gets improved EV-only range and DC fast charging
Let's expand on the plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) offering because it sees even more significant upgrades than the regular hybrids. For starters, it now has 320 hp (+18 hp), so it should be a tad quicker off the line. It's again AWD-only, so don't expect it to be cheap. The 2025 RAV4 SE PHEV starts at $46,015, and the new model could be bumped even further.
That said, Toyota made some big improvements to the new powertrain. It now has a larger 22.7-kWh lithium-ion battery and silicon carbide semiconductors for greater efficiency. As a result, according to Toyota, the 2026 RAV4 PHEV now boasts a 50-mile electric-only range. That's 8 miles greater than the current model and should be more than enough for the daily driving needs of most people. In Europe, Toyota will also offer the RAV4 PHEV in a front-wheel-drive configuration with 268 hp, which should offer an even longer range. Let's hope it soon becomes available stateside.
The second biggest upgrade is the implementation of DC fast charging. Previously, it was only practical to charge the PHEV at home, usually overnight. Toyota claims that the new RAV4 PHEV, however, can be charged from 10% to 80% on fast public chargers in approximately 30 minutes. Like the regular hybrids, the PHEV will employ Toyota's e-CVT transmission.
The GR Sport trim focuses on driver engagement
With the Woodland Edition trim, Toyota offers an off-road-enhanced version of the RAV4 catering to adventure-seeking customers. However, the RAV4 has never been a sharp driving tool. Toyota seeks to change that with the 2026 RAV4 GR Sport — a special road-focused variant that offers a more engaging driving experience.
The sporty model is easily distinguishable from the outside. Up front, it features a GR Functional Matrix grille for enhanced cooling. The 20-inch wheels with summer tires give the GR Sport a sharp appearance, and a rear spoiler adds a nice finishing touch. Inside, the GR Sport gets premium seating adorned with specialty stitching. However, GR is not a solely cosmetic enhancement. The RAV4 GR Sport was developed using input from the Toyota Gazoo Racing division, the same folks behind every performance GR Toyota ever built. Gazoo Racing engineers enhanced the body rigidity and tuned the suspension and power steering to sharpen the handling.
The 2026 RAV4 GR Sport will be exclusively available with the AWD PHEV drivetrain, with no additional power boost. With 320 hp, it should be fast, but the e-CVT transmission and added heft from the large plug-in hybrid battery make us wonder if it will remain as engaging. Still, we'll leave our verdict after we sit behind the wheel of the RAV4 GR Sport.
Significantly upgraded interior technology with Toyota's Arene software
The fifth-generation RAV4 received a significant tech bump for the 2023 model year with a 10.5-inch center touchscreen, an optional 12.3-inch digital cluster, and brand-new software. The 2026 RAV4 retains the standard 10.5-inch screen and entices with an optional 12.9-inch unit. The home screen is now fully customizable, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.
The biggest change is the implementation of the Arene software platform, available for the first time in the 2026 RAV4. Developed by Woven by Toyota, Inc., Arene is much more than just infotainment software. It begins with production, enabling Toyota to maximize standardization and coordination with its suppliers, allowing for the automatic testing of software during development. Furthermore, Arene is built with Toyota's concept of kaizen, i.e., continuous improvement, which should allow Toyota to push OTA updates more regularly. The platform also supports cross-generational apps. In other words, the 2026 RAV4 should feel more like a Tesla, with frequent software updates enhancing the user experience and keeping the vehicle relevant for a longer period.
Another big part of Arene is the Toyota Safety Sense safety suite with improved hardware and detection capabilities. New features include the Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS), which automatically stops the car if the driver becomes unresponsive, and sudden acceleration suppression, which can detect accidental throttle input.
Increased focus on ergonomics and practicality
It's fair to say that Toyota is a conservative manufacturer. Still, we must give credit to the Japanese automaker for not jumping on the fewer physical controls, more screen real estate bandwagon. Trying to hit an on-screen button while driving can be infuriating, and Toyota knows this. So, despite rocking the company's most advanced software to date, the 2026 RAV4 has physical buttons for controlling the temperature and a volume knob. The other climate controls are baked into the screen but always available — even with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay enabled.
This means that some dials were transferred to the screen. Still, Toyota took advantage of this and created a significantly more functional center console. Below the screen, the RAV4 has two shelves. The upper one has charging pads for two smartphones, while the lower bin can be used for keys or wallets. Several USB-C ports are also present. The front dual cup holder also has a removable divider, while the storage bin can be opened from both sides. Finally, there is an additional shelf for storing small items on the passenger side. These seem like small things, but they should enhance the day-to-day usability of the 2026 RAV4.