How Does Toyota's E-CVT Transmission Work? (And Which Models Come With It?)

Toyota introduced its first continuously variable automatic transmission CVT, in itself a type of automatic transmission, in 2000, dubbed the K110. Some Toyota models that use a CVT include the Camry, Corolla Cross, Grand Highlander, Prius, Sienna, and Venza. Toyota also utilizes a CVT on hybrid vehicles, though it's slightly different from the transmission you'll find in their gasoline-powered models.

Toyota's hybrid models feature e-CVTs, which stands for electronic continuously variable automatic transmission. E-CVTs function similarly to how CVTs function, though there is one major difference. The way that a CVT works is by eliminating the set number of gears in the gearbox, and using a pulley system that gives the transmission an infinite number of gear ratios, with no perceptible change when the vehicle shifts.

An e-CVT works by utilizing two electric motors mated to a transmission and planetary gear shaft, as well as the engine, respectively. When the planetary gear shaft rotates, it provides the required gear ratio to rotate. That may not make complete sense now, but let's dive deeper into it.